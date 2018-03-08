‘Black Panther’ movie poster gets an adorable spin with kids in powerful photo series

An artist recreated the ‘Black Panther’ film poster with kids, and it’s amazing! (Source: @lookslikeusuk/Instagram, @asiko_artist/Instagram) An artist recreated the ‘Black Panther’ film poster with kids, and it’s amazing! (Source: @lookslikeusuk/Instagram, @asiko_artist/Instagram)

Marvel’s Black Panther marked a huge milestone in the industry with the first Black superhero starring as the lead in a movie. To celebrate the film, an artist recreated the posters with little kids characterised as the lead roles. Joining hands with talent agency Looks Like Me, London-based Nigerian visual artist Asiko explored the idea through his photography.

Perfecting the look with the help of stylist Basma Khalifa and face painter Nyomie, the passion project inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther reflected the culture, heritage and the ancestral royal and regal legacy of the African diaspora. How it all happened? “After making the decision to do this passion project. I had several brilliant conversations with the @BFI & @weareparable, followed by @bcaheritage@kushfilmsonline and others regarding exhibiting our work,” Looks Like Me divulged in an Instagram post.

“I called the wonderful parents to discuss the project – they all said yes, yes! I then called the phenomenal Nene @vinecreatives, home to BAME exceptional creatives. This is the go to agency if you’re looking for a diverse range of creatives, they introduced me to my production team, I spoke to the photographer and stylist they said yes yes. I spoke to the face artist the day before the shoot and she said yes yes,” they also wrote, and added, “One week later, the evening of Friday 19th January 2018, we all met for the first time and the magic happened.”

Steal a glance at the pictures here.

Hail Empress Camiyah

Hail King Asa

Hail Empress Etana-Rae

Hail King Malakai

Hail Empress N’Adjoa

Hail King Kenyah

Indianexpress.com has reached out to Asiko, and is awaiting his response.

Isn’t it a wonderful initiative? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd