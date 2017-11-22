‘Biryani with or without potatoes?’ — Twitter users bring the house down with their responses to poll

Stand-up comic Jeremy McLellan’s poll on Twitter asking people to vote for biryani with potatoes or without has divided the Internet. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Stand-up comic Jeremy McLellan’s poll on Twitter asking people to vote for biryani with potatoes or without has divided the Internet. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

One long-standing debate about biryani — the delicious, fragrant rice covering succulent pieces of meat — is whether the ones made with potatoes are better than the ones made without them. The debates and discussions around this topic has divided people, broke relationships and probably even ended friendships in the past, but the matter continues to be as pressing as it seemed on day one. While a lot of people love golden-brown, soft, cooked potatoes in their biryani, others consider that nothing less than blasphemous. And now, with stand-up comic Jeremy McLellan’s poll on Twitter asking people to vote for biryani with potatoes or without, the controversy has got a new lease of life on the Internet.

Known as a staunch biryani-enthusiast or as his Twitter bio claims “biryani extremist”, McLellan probably was trying to put to rest the arguments around this with his poll. On November 19, he tweeted: “Let’s solve this once and for all” and started the poll. Interestingly, Twitter users stood divided equally. While 50 per cent wanted potatoes in their biryani, the rest did not.

While some wondered if the poll was “rigged”, others continued to spam his tweet with their stands. Meanwhile, a third category of people raised another pressing concern — “We all stand united on an anti elaichi stance!”

Let’s solve this once and for all — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) November 19, 2017

Check out the rest of the responses here.

Hahahah! We all stand united on an anti elaichi stance! Bring in the resolution!! 😂 — Fatima Ali Khan (@fatimakhan) November 19, 2017

Potatoes all the way if I loose I am doing a jalsa 😂 — Javeri (@KarimMeener) November 19, 2017

with potatoes, ofcourse! =) — beenish hussain (@beeeniee) November 21, 2017

Never knew people “actually” like aloo in their biryani 👎😔 pic.twitter.com/coND8StPud — Aleena Ilyas (@AleenaIlyas) November 20, 2017

I love aloos in biryani🤗 — Fiza Rehman (@ainee94) November 20, 2017

Without aloo and made the authentic way not using packaged masalas. I’m so disheartened with the mcbiryani made these days that have shifted loyalties to pulao.. — Hassan Kamal (@hassankamal67) November 22, 2017

This poll is rigged! Can’t be 50/50

Biryani is with Mutton or maybe chicken. That’s it! — Shahan Ur Rehman (@shahan01) November 21, 2017

I couldn’t vote on time but would surly like Potatos in my Brayani — Xulfi Soomro (@Pakiimport) November 21, 2017

50% of ppl are facing this horrible condition of loving potatoes in biryani, it’s so widespread, thought it was a rare disease… pic.twitter.com/Vde91SK165 — Raven (@UfaqYousuf) November 20, 2017

The poll got in even Asad Umar, a politician and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who straightaway called the polls rigged before he went on to say that “Biryani with aloo rules.”

Dhandleee! We dont accept these rigged results. Biryani with aloo rules. Dharna to protest these results will be organized. A suitable location in cyber space for this dharna will be announced soon… http://t.co/9U2BBSlryf — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 20, 2017

