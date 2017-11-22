Top Stories

‘Biryani with or without potatoes?’ — Twitter users bring the house down with their responses to poll

The Twitter poll got in even Asad Umar, a politician and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who straightaway called the polls rigged before he went on to say that "Biryani with aloo rules."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 22, 2017 10:31 am
biryani, biryani with potatoes, biryani without potatoes, biryani poll twitter, twitter polls on biryani with potatoes or without, best biryani twitter reactions, twitter reactions best biryan irecipes, biryani with potatoes twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Stand-up comic Jeremy McLellan’s poll on Twitter asking people to vote for biryani with potatoes or without has divided the Internet. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Top News

One long-standing debate about biryani — the delicious, fragrant rice covering succulent pieces of meat — is whether the ones made with potatoes are better than the ones made without them. The debates and discussions around this topic has divided people, broke relationships and probably even ended friendships in the past, but the matter continues to be as pressing as it seemed  on day one. While a lot of people love golden-brown, soft, cooked potatoes in their biryani, others consider that nothing less than blasphemous. And now, with stand-up comic Jeremy McLellan’s poll on Twitter asking people to vote for biryani with potatoes or without, the controversy has got a new lease of life on the Internet.

Known as a staunch biryani-enthusiast or as his Twitter bio claims “biryani extremist”, McLellan probably was trying to put to rest the arguments around this with his poll. On November 19, he tweeted: “Let’s solve this once and for all” and started the poll. Interestingly, Twitter users stood divided equally. While 50 per cent wanted potatoes in their biryani, the rest did not.

While some wondered if the poll was “rigged”, others continued to spam his tweet with their stands. Meanwhile, a third category of people raised another pressing concern — “We all stand united on an anti elaichi stance!”

Check out the rest of the responses here.

The poll got in even Asad Umar, a politician and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, who straightaway called the polls rigged before he went on to say that “Biryani with aloo rules.”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News