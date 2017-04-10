Trending News

Who’s the boss! This British-Muslim woman staring down a far-right group protester has won the Internet over

"Saffiyah Khan stands up to EDL fascists with a smile. Great example that you don't need to fight hate with hate"

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 10, 2017 4:33 pm
An English Defence League (EDL) protestor, right, clashes with a member of the public during a demonstration in the city of Birmingham, England Saturday April 8, 2017 in the wake of the Westminster attack. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Last month, London witnessed an attack on the Westminster Bridge that left a police officer dead and several others injured. To protest the attack, a far-right group called the English Defence League (EDL) held a demonstration in Birmingham.

Several members of the far-right anti-Islam group marched from New Street station to The Library of Birmingham on Saturday afternoon to protest against what they say is the “Islamification of Britain”, the Independent reported.

However, what brought the EDL demo under focus, was a nonchalant ‘cold’ stare by a young woman to a visibly angry activist. A photo from the march has gone viral, which shows the woman staring down and smirking at the leader of the EDL Ian Crossland. The woman identified as Saffiyah Khan is now being hailed as ‘hero’, ‘legend’ and ‘inspiration’.

Talking to Buzzfeed news, Khan said, “I ended up going to the EDL demo because there is a history of harassment and assault of Muslims, vulnerable members of the public, and people of colour at the demos and outside of it.” She said that she was quite until she noticed few of the EDL activist aggressively approaching a hijab-clad woman. Khan intervened and tried to stop them, as they were trying to get past the two or three officers.

Describing the moment, Khan informed that the EDL leader had put his finger in her face but she stood her ground and “didn’t feel threatened in the slightest way.”

Photojournalists at the spot noticed the unusual calm and smirk on Khan’s face and snapped her. Twitterati took notice and applauded her for her gesture and bravery and cheered for her.

