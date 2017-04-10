Who’s the boss! This British-Muslim woman staring down a far-right group protester has won the Internet over

An English Defence League (EDL) protestor, right, clashes with a member of the public during a demonstration in the city of Birmingham, England Saturday April 8, 2017 in the wake of the Westminster attack. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP) An English Defence League (EDL) protestor, right, clashes with a member of the public during a demonstration in the city of Birmingham, England Saturday April 8, 2017 in the wake of the Westminster attack. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Last month, London witnessed an attack on the Westminster Bridge that left a police officer dead and several others injured. To protest the attack, a far-right group called the English Defence League (EDL) held a demonstration in Birmingham.

Several members of the far-right anti-Islam group marched from New Street station to The Library of Birmingham on Saturday afternoon to protest against what they say is the “Islamification of Britain”, the Independent reported.

However, what brought the EDL demo under focus, was a nonchalant ‘cold’ stare by a young woman to a visibly angry activist. A photo from the march has gone viral, which shows the woman staring down and smirking at the leader of the EDL Ian Crossland. The woman identified as Saffiyah Khan is now being hailed as ‘hero’, ‘legend’ and ‘inspiration’.

Who looks like they have power here, the real Brummy on the left or the EDL who migrated for the day to our city and failed to assimilate pic.twitter.com/bu96ALQsOL — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 8, 2017

Talking to Buzzfeed news, Khan said, “I ended up going to the EDL demo because there is a history of harassment and assault of Muslims, vulnerable members of the public, and people of colour at the demos and outside of it.” She said that she was quite until she noticed few of the EDL activist aggressively approaching a hijab-clad woman. Khan intervened and tried to stop them, as they were trying to get past the two or three officers.

Describing the moment, Khan informed that the EDL leader had put his finger in her face but she stood her ground and “didn’t feel threatened in the slightest way.”

So much love for this. Second photo of Saffiyah Khan staring down the EDL with a smile is even better. Solidarity, sister 👊👊👊👊✊✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/jbz9ZmXWWQ — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 9, 2017

Photojournalists at the spot noticed the unusual calm and smirk on Khan’s face and snapped her. Twitterati took notice and applauded her for her gesture and bravery and cheered for her.

Everyone loving the beatific face of Saffiyah Khan staring down the EDL guy today pic.twitter.com/pAvT79xRnn — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 9, 2017

I could post all day and night about my admiration for #SaffiyahKhan but the photo speaks far more than words! #EDL you speak for nobody. pic.twitter.com/Kw3ImcoiZq — Indoor Kite (@TheIndoorKite_) April 9, 2017

Saffiyah Khan is my hero. pic.twitter.com/kLH5VPEXq6 — Sam Clear (@SamClear1) April 9, 2017

What an amazing and memorable image.

Congratulations to that young woman for having and showing the courage to confront #EDL #prejudice pic.twitter.com/KDvVxd4gvV — Kevin Viney (@kccv1) April 10, 2017

Half Pakistani, half Bosnian, all British. Her name is #SaffiyahKhan and she’s why we can be great- not the sad sack she’s standing to pic.twitter.com/CNOFSqHJej — Jack Wild (@LabourJW86) April 9, 2017

I’m from Birmingham. So depressing to see a proud British girl standing up to dangerous idiots whose views are not British. http://t.co/o3KasvHuyz — Tariq Rashid (@postenterprise) April 8, 2017

@jessphillips She’s still smiling and kept her hands in her pockets. Totally unfazed. Big respect. pic.twitter.com/n3xNq4A7hx — Tom Jarvis (@jarvo02) April 8, 2017

Amazing picture ….Young woman stares down the face of racist hate during today’s #EDL knuckle dragging protest. 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/mFAzL5LPdB — Brett (@599bt) April 8, 2017

We need more Saffiyah Khans and less Kendal Jenners in Britain..

They shall not pass.#saffiyahkhan pic.twitter.com/RULwYMXT7E — Stephane Savary (@stephane_ulrich) April 9, 2017

Look at that smile, she’s not scared of that racist in the slightest. What a wonderfully amazing woman. #saffiyahkhan pic.twitter.com/ClpGUkTWDI — Adam Rimmer (@Adzyrimmer) April 9, 2017

Good to see the @EDLofficialpage getting made to look more than pointless again. All done with a Saffiyah Khan smile ☺ #SaffiyahKhan💪 — John Benfield (@Benfield13) April 10, 2017

#SaffiyahKhan steps up to defend a friend, stands face to face with far right EDL protester, & unfazed she simply smiles. #Hero 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/91cBT7ZF92 — Rik young (@MrRikYoung) April 10, 2017

EDL opposition in Birmingham, yesterday. Our kind of lady. pic.twitter.com/YoK5zTuy5q — Strange Lights (@StrangeLights_) April 9, 2017

#EDL surround & terrify woman in anti-terror protest. How does that work? Restoring faith in humaniity the world over,thanks #saffiyah_khan. http://t.co/GYWU7k04Oa — the don (@backwards_boy) April 10, 2017

her name is saffiyah khan. iconic embodiment of both young modern britain and the entire concept of “u mad?” pic.twitter.com/xApkobsltb — Kurta Cobain (@ElSangito) April 9, 2017

Saffiyah Khan stands up to EDL fascists with a smile. Great example that you don’t need to fight hate with hate 😀 http://t.co/pMUUte4BrW — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) April 9, 2017

