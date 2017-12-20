Top News

Bill Gates tweets 9 inspirational stories from 2017; ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ makes it to #3

Though the year wasn't easy for many of us, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' Twitter thread on 2017 takeaways will give you the much-needed enthusiasm for the coming year.

New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2017 4:36 pm
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Bollywood movie Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweets a string of inspirational tweets. (Source: File Photo)
As 2017 comes to an end, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a few inspiring tweets from this year. While interacting with his followers on Twitter, Gates celebrated these stories, which included a nod to the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for its social impact. A renowned philanthropist, Gates tweeted a string of tweets that inspired him and also had a social message in 2017.

Talking about the significance of education, Gate first tweeted about Edwardo Sanchez, who was the first person in his family to graduate from college on May 18, 2017. “Congratulations, Edwardo!” Gates wrote. Three other tweets were on the significance of health and social awareness. The Akshay Kumar- and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also got a special mention as it talked about India’s sanitation challenge. The series of tweet also included Maldives’ and Bhutan’s successful attempt at eliminating measles.

Being an avid reader, Gates showed interest in a campaign that encourages people to read more. He also honoured the decision of World Food Prize winner Akinwumi A Adesina, who will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. Despite terming 2017 as “a really tough year”, Gates knows well how to extract positivity from every instance and move ahead with the great enthusiasm and spirit. See his thread of tweets below.

