Bill Gates tweets 9 inspirational stories from 2017; ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ makes it to #3

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweets a string of inspirational tweets. (Source: File Photo) Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tweets a string of inspirational tweets. (Source: File Photo)

As 2017 comes to an end, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared a few inspiring tweets from this year. While interacting with his followers on Twitter, Gates celebrated these stories, which included a nod to the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha for its social impact. A renowned philanthropist, Gates tweeted a string of tweets that inspired him and also had a social message in 2017.

Talking about the significance of education, Gate first tweeted about Edwardo Sanchez, who was the first person in his family to graduate from college on May 18, 2017. “Congratulations, Edwardo!” Gates wrote. Three other tweets were on the significance of health and social awareness. The Akshay Kumar- and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also got a special mention as it talked about India’s sanitation challenge. The series of tweet also included Maldives’ and Bhutan’s successful attempt at eliminating measles.

1/ There’s no denying that 2017 was a really tough year… but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed… — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

Being an avid reader, Gates showed interest in a campaign that encourages people to read more. He also honoured the decision of World Food Prize winner Akinwumi A Adesina, who will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. Despite terming 2017 as “a really tough year”, Gates knows well how to extract positivity from every instance and move ahead with the great enthusiasm and spirit. See his thread of tweets below.

2/ On May 18, 2017, Edwardo Sanchez tweeted that he was the first person in his family to graduate from college. Congratulations, Edwardo! http://t.co/V5uzWQAc75 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

3/ “Toilet: A Love Story,” a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India’s sanitation challenge. http://t.co/TIRRmcamLy — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

4/ In June, the WHO certified that Bhutan and Maldives had eliminated measles. http://t.co/WdhAHIhs7A — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

5 /2017 World Food Prize winner @akin_adesina will use his prize money to establish a fund to provide grants to African youth involved in agriculture. http://t.co/20S5KznAhX — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

6/ The New York Times reported that doing good for others helps those who give as well as those who receive. http://t.co/dWMpvXXtpP — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

7/ A new sport caught on in schools to encourage students to read. It’s called #extremereading. http://t.co/hXtnVIuhfF — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

8/ Here’s my own extreme submission to the challenge. #extremereading pic.twitter.com/z6Uk1cM5Cq — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

9/ These tweets made me feel better about 2017 and more optimistic about the new year. I hope they make you feel more hopeful, too. What tweets inspired you this year? — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 19, 2017

What are your takeaways from 2017? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd