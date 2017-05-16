Bill Gates gives career advice in a series of 14 tweets, and you would not want to miss reading them

Bill Gates says graduates today know more than what he had known in his days. (Source: Bill Gates/ Twitter) Bill Gates says graduates today know more than what he had known in his days. (Source: Bill Gates/ Twitter)

It would perhaps be safe to say that most of us are confused when it comes to our careers. From deciding which college to join to choosing an organisation to work, we weigh each decision carefully after battling a lot of doubts. Many of us fear that a single wrong decision could destroy the plan we have carefully thought out for ourselves. We tread with extreme caution, and it goes without saying that we can do with a bit of help and advice. And if that advice comes from celebrated business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, then the most prudent decision would be to hang on his every word and act on them.

The philanthropist recently doled out some wisdom and career advice for graduates. In a series of 14 tweets, Gates shared what he would have studied had he started his career in 2017.

He began with a bit of humour, and shared a clipping from the 1967 film, The Graduate, where Benjamin (Dustin Hoffman) is given some sagely advice by Mr McGuire. Though we all know how that went, Gates clearly had more feasible suggestions for the other ‘graduates’.

1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy…http://t.co/C68mjJ5g44 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Had he started at this day and age, Gates would have considered fields like bioscience and energy to begin his career with.

2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It’s what I would do if starting out today. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

If you think Gates knew it all when he was in college, you are clearly mistaken.

3/ Looking back on when I left college, there are some things I wish I had known. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

4/ E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

And if you think he has no regrets, then you are wrong, again.

5/ I also have one big regret: When I left school, I knew little about the world’s worst inequities. Took me decades to learn. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

But it is never too late to change things in your favour. Take his word for it.

6/ You know more than I did when I was your age. You can start fighting inequity, whether down the street or around the world, sooner. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

7/ Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As @MelindaGates does for me. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

And it is also important to keep others happy, along with you.

.@melindagates 8/ Like @WarrenBuffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

He also revealed the book he would have given as a graduation present to them – Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels Of Our Nature.

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 9/ If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this–the most inspiring book I’ve ever read. pic.twitter.com/P67BuvpELJ — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett 10/ @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it’s true. This is the most peaceful time in human history. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

And explained the reason for his choice.

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 11/ That matters because if you think the world is getting better, you want to spread the progress to more people and places. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 12/ It doesn’t mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

These, he feels summarises his worldview, and helps him in tough times.

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 13/ This is the core of my worldview. It sustains me in tough times and is the reason I love my work. I think it can do same for you. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

.@melindagates @WarrenBuffett @sapinker 14/ This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017

Gates’ words not only motivate but also make success look like something that is attainable.

