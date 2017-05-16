Latest News

Bill Gates gives career advice in a series of 14 tweets, and you would not want to miss reading them

Bill Gates, through his tweets, advises graduates to not think that intelligence is simply one-dimensional.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2017 3:45 pm
Bill gates, bill gates giving career advice, motivational words by bill gates, tweets by bill gates, indian express, indian express news Bill Gates says graduates today know more than what he had known in his days. (Source: Bill Gates/ Twitter)

It would perhaps be safe to say that most of us are confused when it comes to our careers. From deciding which college to join to choosing an organisation to work, we weigh each decision carefully after battling a lot of doubts. Many of us fear that a single wrong decision could destroy the plan we have carefully thought out for ourselves. We tread with extreme caution, and it goes without saying that we can do with a bit of help and advice. And if that advice comes from celebrated business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, then the most prudent decision would be to hang on his every word and act on them.

The philanthropist recently doled out some wisdom and career advice for graduates. In a series of 14 tweets, Gates shared what he would have studied had he started his career in 2017.

He began with a bit of humour, and shared a clipping from the 1967 film, The Graduate, where Benjamin (Dustin Hoffman) is given some sagely advice by Mr McGuire. Though we all know how that went, Gates clearly had more feasible suggestions for the other ‘graduates’.

Had he started at this day and age, Gates would have considered fields like bioscience and energy to begin his career with.

If you think Gates knew it all when he was in college, you are clearly mistaken.

And if you think he has no regrets, then you are wrong, again.

But it is never too late to change things in your favour. Take his word for it.

And it is also important to keep others happy, along with you.

He also revealed the book he would have given as a graduation present to them – Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels Of Our Nature.

And explained the reason for his choice.

These, he feels summarises his worldview, and helps him in tough times.

Gates’ words not only motivate but also make success look like something that is attainable.

