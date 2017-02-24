Beyond roses: Chinese man declares love with bouquet made of 10,000 currency notes!

The pictures of the bouquet have been shared on Chinese social media and people can’t understand the exuberant spending. (Source: Weibo) The pictures of the bouquet have been shared on Chinese social media and people can’t understand the exuberant spending. (Source: Weibo)

Splurging on gifts for your loved ones is not that rare, and it comes to gifting one’s partner, many get highly excited. Of course, gifts are not about money but about emotion. So, a man decided to gift his girlfriend a unique bouquet of flowers. Nothing unusual about the gifting option, only that the flowers were nothing but rolled currency bills!

Yes, the Chinese man, while thinking about a precious gift, went little over the top and asked florists to make a bouquet with notes! The flowers were made from notes totaling 10,000 Yuan (close to Rs 97,000).

According to a report by Daily Mail, UK, the man handed the quirky bouquet to his “girlfriend in order to start the year of the rooster ‘right’.”

According to Chinese news website QQ.com, “The man went into a flower shop in Changchun, Jilin province with a bag of 10,000 yuan (£1,168) on 13 February.”

The pictures of the bouquet have been shared on Chinese social media and people can’t understand the exuberant spending. Many users even criticised the move.

But this is not the first time currency bouquet has made it to news. In 2016, in Henan province of the country, a man proposed to his girlfriend with a bouquet of one-hundred-yuan banknotes for marriage. Similarly, in 2013 another suitor had made a bouquet with 10,000 Yuans that had spread like wildfire on social media not just in China but worldwide.

And not just in China, recently in India pictures of a car pasted with Rs 2,000 notes were doing the rounds on social media. Currency seems to be the cool key opted by men to woo their lady love.

