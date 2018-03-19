Latest News

Beyoncé’s 6-yr-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter casually bids $19,000 on art and Tweeple can’t keep calm

According to reports, Blue Ivy Carter lost the bidding war to Tyler Perry, who won the painting for $20,000. However, that didn’t stop her, and in the next item up for auction, she bid $10,000 and won a different piece of art.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2018 8:39 pm
beyonce, beyonce daughter, blue ivy carter, blue ivy auction bidding, blue ivy 19000 dollar bidding, viral photos, viral news, social media news, indian express Attending the 2018 WACO Wearable Art gala six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter took the Internet by storm by cooling bidding at the auction. (Source: Instagram)
Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be superstars with millions of followers around the globe, but they’re soon going to have a run for their money with daughter Blue Ivy Carter winning over social media already at this young age. Remember the time during Grammys when their little daughter won the Internet in a sassy way shushing her parents on prime time television? Well, it seems she has done it again. The six-year-old recently created a huge buzz online after she decided to bid in an auction. And if that was not surprising enough for a tiny tot then Beyoncé’s eldest was seen bidding $19,000 (approx Rs 12 lakh)!

Yes, you read it right. Baby Blue Ivy made an appearance with her parents on Saturday night at the 2018 WACO Wearable Art gala, a fundraiser to support Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center. There were many stars and renowned artistes participating at the event, however, it was the little one that hit international headlines. During the auction, Blue Ivy bid $17,000 on an acrylic painting of the actor Sidney Poitier. And even after the price went up, the Internet’s sassy girl was not shy raising the bidding paddle. Even though Jay-Z jokingly fought for the bidding paddle, he ultimately lost to his daughter’s wishes.

Photos and videos of Blue from the auction are now going viral and people have a lot to say about it. While some compared to what they did when they were six, others were floored by her flamboyance. Adorned with golden headgear the little wonder was sure to buy some art, where the price tag was no bar!

According to a report by Vanity Fair she lost the bidding war to Tyler Perry, who won the painting for $20,000. However, that didn’t stop her, and in the next item up for auction, she bid $10,000 and won a different piece of art.

