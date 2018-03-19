Beyoncé’s 6-yr-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter casually bids $19,000 on art and Tweeple can’t keep calm

Attending the 2018 WACO Wearable Art gala six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter took the Internet by storm by cooling bidding at the auction. (Source: Instagram) Attending the 2018 WACO Wearable Art gala six-year-old Blue Ivy Carter took the Internet by storm by cooling bidding at the auction. (Source: Instagram)

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may be superstars with millions of followers around the globe, but they’re soon going to have a run for their money with daughter Blue Ivy Carter winning over social media already at this young age. Remember the time during Grammys when their little daughter won the Internet in a sassy way shushing her parents on prime time television? Well, it seems she has done it again. The six-year-old recently created a huge buzz online after she decided to bid in an auction. And if that was not surprising enough for a tiny tot then Beyoncé’s eldest was seen bidding $19,000 (approx Rs 12 lakh)!

Yes, you read it right. Baby Blue Ivy made an appearance with her parents on Saturday night at the 2018 WACO Wearable Art gala, a fundraiser to support Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center. There were many stars and renowned artistes participating at the event, however, it was the little one that hit international headlines. During the auction, Blue Ivy bid $17,000 on an acrylic painting of the actor Sidney Poitier. And even after the price went up, the Internet’s sassy girl was not shy raising the bidding paddle. Even though Jay-Z jokingly fought for the bidding paddle, he ultimately lost to his daughter’s wishes.

Photos and videos of Blue from the auction are now going viral and people have a lot to say about it. While some compared to what they did when they were six, others were floored by her flamboyance. Adorned with golden headgear the little wonder was sure to buy some art, where the price tag was no bar!

Whenever you’re feeling yourself a bit TOO much & need to be humbled a bit, just know you’ll never have the juice like Blue Ivy. http://t.co/2IxxZt4s61 — Cher (@thecherness) March 18, 2018

Woke up this morning feeling good and positive. The stuff i wanna do feels like it’s coming together ……….but then i see Blue Ivy bidding for $19,000 art like its a game. So i went back to sleep to start my day over again. 😂😂😂😂 Gotta love it! #Legacy — Dready (@OfficialDready) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy Carter is six years old and her taste in art is infinitely more refined than mine http://t.co/K6m4AdBw9k — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) March 19, 2018

Me: I can’t be bought. Period. Blue Ivy: I’ll take her for $19K Me: pic.twitter.com/3AL6cNLIHf — Blue Ivy’s Bid Paddle🙋🏽‍♀️ (@_colourmebold) March 18, 2018

Watched a vid of Blue Ivy just casually bidding 19K on art and having so much fun. Her parents just looking at her and laughing.

Having money is nice — onthelow (@Kgetja_M) March 18, 2018

😭 Blue Ivy so comfortable in her young life she just raising her hand all willy nilly betting on a 19,000 dollar piece of art — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy bidding $19k on art & I’m out here surviving solely off free trials 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SIwY3rn2XL — Erica (@ErockaMar) March 18, 2018

There’s only ONE LEGEND in the Carter household & that’s Blue Ivy 😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/OXRsMhM5lp — 🌹 (@xxMERE) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy Carter -dancer

-rapper

-art investor LEGEND — Legacy (@DontBeyMaddd) March 18, 2018

When I was 6 my mom told me “Don’t ask for nothing and don’t touch nothin’ cuz you ain’t gettin’ nothing” Blue Ivy out here biding $19k for a painting. pic.twitter.com/WyDBY0pnxi — Fannie’s Dream (@fanniesdream) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy out here buying 19k worth of art at six…I’m 20 still buying ramen… pic.twitter.com/C97lMjeydR — T’ Meezy 🌻🙅🏾‍♀️ (@_MeezyMeez) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy out her bidding $19K like it’s nothing. Meanwhile I’m over here flexing with these 30 day free trials and cancelling the day before the trials are up so my card won’t get charged. — Slone (@Slone_King) March 18, 2018

When your kid realizes that’s she’s a billionaire Blue Ivy knows her worth Get it momma Queen 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/9jCcjK0GwZ — Truth&Facts 🇧🇷 (@QueenThicc_) March 18, 2018

One day, I hope to be able to sit back and allow my 5 year to bid without a care in the world the way Beyoncé and Beyoncé s husband allow Blue ivy to bid pic.twitter.com/4AnSfmS9Q4 — unknown (@unknown94813738) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy buying art worth 19K is bound to be a rap lyric someday.

“You bitches so broke, I swear you make me sick

I been getting 19K in art since I was only six” — Run II 🅴 (@TheBlueIvyPark) March 18, 2018

According to a report by Vanity Fair she lost the bidding war to Tyler Perry, who won the painting for $20,000. However, that didn’t stop her, and in the next item up for auction, she bid $10,000 and won a different piece of art.

