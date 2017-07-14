Twitterati cannot keep calm as Beyoncé finally posts pictures of her twins

The picture already has more than three million likes on Instagram. (Source: Beyonce/Instagram) The picture already has more than three million likes on Instagram. (Source: Beyonce/Instagram)

Early this year pop music superstar Beyoncé had taken the world by storm with her announcement of pregnancy. The adorable picture Beyoncé had shared to confirm her second pregnancy had garnered over seven million likes within 12 hours, as fans and followers were moved to tears. Now, as her twins turned a month-old, the diva took to Instagram again to share their pictures. In the picture shared by her, the 35-year-old singer can be seen wearing a pink floral dress and long blue veil as she cradles her newborns. With her post, she has also confirmed the names of her twins in her post, as she wrote, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” while sharing the picture.

The picture that was posted on July 14, already has more than three million likes on Instagram at the time of writing, and people on social media just cannot seem to keep calm. The Lemonade singer is looking like a queen and we don’t really blame the way people are reacting.

This is the picture.

Now do you believe us?

Here are some of the reactions.

Do you feel the same?

I feel so blessed to live in the same lifetime as Beyoncé #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/NwHAA4flga — Darius (@dsajr_) July 14, 2017

This is how some people reacted. Yes, like this.

For the record. I was one of the first 2,500 people to like her post. We basically fam. #beyoncetwins #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/T1BYAOkL0J — Ben (@benduffie) July 14, 2017

This perhaps is true for a lot of others too.

She does, and how.

Beyonce just posted on instagram about her twins #Beyonce #beyoncetwins Sir and rumi carter pic.twitter.com/p5ViFVC5rA — KINGEO (@geovanhi) July 14, 2017

#Beyoncé I WAS LITERALLY ABOUT TO GO TO SLEEP THEN YOU HAD TO SNACH MY WIG !!!!!! #beyoncetwins ARE LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/Z9vlRqDGSp — Faysal Hill (@faysal_hill) July 14, 2017

We have the same question.

Why is Beyoncé so perfect? Sir Carter and Rumi are the cutest #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/fjnYx6zQZp — Charlotte Tudge (@charlottesbblog) July 14, 2017

Everyone save your news, tour announcements, etc. Today belongs to #beyoncetwins ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mbDjJG5NZJ — Roneshia Evans (@zoiesmom2014) July 14, 2017

This is the image the singer had shared to announce her pregnancy to the world. The picture has over 11 million likes at the time of writing.

Beyoncé,and husband Jay Z, had tied the knot in April 2008, and are already parents to five-year-old girl, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyoncé gave birth to twins in Los Angeles, and the news was shared by the singer’s father on Twitter.

