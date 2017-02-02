‘It’s okay America. #Beyonce is pregnant with twins’; Tweeple are going crazy over Queen Bey’s pregnancy news

Trending News

People could not ignore the fact that the pop diva decided to break the happy news at the starting of the Black History Month.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 2, 2017 3:25 pm
beyonce, beyonce twins, beyonce pregnancy news, beyonce pregnant, beyonce twin pregnacy, beyonce pregnancy photo, entertainment news, beyonce news, indian express The announcement post on Instagram has already become the most-liked picture ever!

America and the world can certainly do with some good news amid all of Donald Trump’s controversial executive orders, and when pop music superstar Beyoncé decided to share her second pregnancy news with an adorable picture, you can’t blame them for going crazy – with joy, mind you.

Beyoncé announced that she is expecting two new additions to her family and unsurprisingly the news took the world by storm. The pop star’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time and garnered over 7 million likes — in just 12 hours!

Ardent fans and followers went berserk and it moved most to tears, literally. People could not ignore the fact that the pop diva decided to break the happy news at the starting of the Black History Month. Twitterati kept gushing that it has given them hope and something to look forward to if not reaffirm their “faith in God”.

Along with good wishes and evocative messages, Twitter has been flooded with hilarious Destiny’s Child jokes, and how queen Bey decided to do her bit to fight in “Trump’s America”. Few users also drew attention to how Bey dropped the exciting news right at the start of the third Trump White House press briefing.

While people have already have started guessing the name of her twins and lot of speculation is also her about her upcoming Coachella performance, which is set to begin on April 15.

Check out some of the reactions here.

