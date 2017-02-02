‘It’s okay America. #Beyonce is pregnant with twins’; Tweeple are going crazy over Queen Bey’s pregnancy news

The announcement post on Instagram has already become the most-liked picture ever! The announcement post on Instagram has already become the most-liked picture ever!

America and the world can certainly do with some good news amid all of Donald Trump’s controversial executive orders, and when pop music superstar Beyoncé decided to share her second pregnancy news with an adorable picture, you can’t blame them for going crazy – with joy, mind you.

Beyoncé announced that she is expecting two new additions to her family and unsurprisingly the news took the world by storm. The pop star’s baby bump post has already become the most-liked Instagram post of all time and garnered over 7 million likes — in just 12 hours!

Ardent fans and followers went berserk and it moved most to tears, literally. People could not ignore the fact that the pop diva decided to break the happy news at the starting of the Black History Month. Twitterati kept gushing that it has given them hope and something to look forward to if not reaffirm their “faith in God”.

Along with good wishes and evocative messages, Twitter has been flooded with hilarious Destiny’s Child jokes, and how queen Bey decided to do her bit to fight in “Trump’s America”. Few users also drew attention to how Bey dropped the exciting news right at the start of the third Trump White House press briefing.

While people have already have started guessing the name of her twins and lot of speculation is also her about her upcoming Coachella performance, which is set to begin on April 15.

Check out some of the reactions here.

Listen, if Beyonce thinks she can bring up not one, but TWO babies to survive in this New America then we can ALL make it. — Punch More Nazis (@KendraJames_) February 1, 2017

Me: I just don’t know if NOW is the right time to bring a child into the world!

Beyoncé: Ugh, move over, I’ll bring two pic.twitter.com/UH6uClB9WI — Caro (@socarolinesays) February 1, 2017

*Beyonce in bed* “Jay, you still ain’t shit and I’m still sipping lemonade but we gotta do this for the culture. GET IN HERE.” “Yeah, B.” — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 1, 2017

beyonce gone have 3 kids….. destiny’s child. — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 1, 2017

i’d like to think that the day after election day Beyoncé was like “jay we gotta do this” — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 1, 2017

Into each generation a slayer is born. They alone will face the vampires, the demons, and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/IGWufZPig6 — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 1, 2017

me: this is hopeless. there is nothing left worth fighting for *finds out beyoncé is having twins* me: pic.twitter.com/WKfMdVuVCP — dream ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) February 1, 2017

Drake & Nicki are back at it again & Beyoncé announces she’s pregnant with twins ?!! #BlackHistoryMonth is already lit AF 😩 pic.twitter.com/5NHwKet1rz — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 1, 2017

Me trying to calculate how long Beyoncé’s been pregnant by the circumference of her stomach pic.twitter.com/n3T34m2omM — MARI (@dj_rocklee) February 1, 2017

TWIN CARTERS JESUS. COME THROUGH LEMONADE AND CHERRYADE CARTER pic.twitter.com/CS7Oombl4S — Problemina (@MinaLioness) February 1, 2017

The devil gave us @POTUS and god is sending us two carters @Beyonce — Vin (@V7nue) February 1, 2017

me with the child i just stole because of beyoncé induced baby fever pic.twitter.com/ktfTpSHerk — lil lain (@NBHDTV) February 1, 2017

I just really want to thank Beyoncé Giselle Knowles and Shawn Carter for deciding to start our army for us so strategically. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) February 1, 2017

The world is burning and Beyonce’s response is: MAKE TWO MORE BEYONCES — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ IS HAVING TWINS. THERES GONNA BE TWO BEYONCES COMING OUT OF THE SAME BEYONCÉ AT THE SAME TIME THERES GONNA BE THREE BLUE IVYS HELP pic.twitter.com/rUTClH9K7V — Richey Collazo 🇵🇷 (@RicheyCollazo) February 1, 2017

If Beyoncé names her twins Red and Yellow, then it’s only right that she names her next album “Primary Colors”. 😉@Beyonce #beyoncetwins — Jeff Cassamajor (@JefferySoBased) February 1, 2017

When you realize they’re more black people in Beyonce’s uterus than in the entire Trump-nominated cabinet… #Beyonce #beyonceispregnant — Sèan 🎗 (@SFaggetter) February 2, 2017

#Beyoncé reportedly has massive crowd in womb says @seanspicer Unspecified numbers. Press conference on the way. — Jake Benge (@Jbengee) February 2, 2017

