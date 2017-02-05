Grey’s Anatomy stars recreate Beyoncé pregnancy photo, and it has Internet in splits

The video of Ellen Pompeo directing the photoshoot has gone viral. (Source: camillaluddington, beyonce/ Instagram) The video of Ellen Pompeo directing the photoshoot has gone viral. (Source: camillaluddington, beyonce/ Instagram)

When pop superstar Beyoncé decided to announce her second pregnancy with a Mother Nature-themed photo, people went berserk. Fans and followers could not handle the happy news that Queen Bey is expecting twins, and they claimed that the timing couldn’t have been better. Many argued that “devil sent POTUS” and God is sending his angels through her. Of course, it led to many Star Wars jokes too. But the excitement was so much that her post on Instagram became the most-liked photo EVER!

Now, the Internet has been buzzing with various spoofs and parody of the photo shoot and it’s too hard to get a grip of all the emotions, and we completely understand. And not just common people, even celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Rihanna to Room actress Bree Larson had ecstatic responses. Now, joining the list is the cast of popular American TV Drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Yes, as the fans of Grey’s already know that their favourite Jo Wilson aka Camilla Luddington is expecting a baby and what better way to celebrate it than a Beyoncé-style photo shoot! And as protagonist Meredith Grey aka Ellen Pompeo rightly puts it, “This is amazing, you’re pregnant at the same time as Beyoncé, when is this ever going to happen AGAIN!” And we can’t agree more.

Pompeo, who also directed the entire sequence, seems more excited than the mother-to-be. In fact, she took her job as a director tad bit too seriously and convinced Luddington to even sport a veil. Umm…only it was a black one, but anything for art’s sake, isn’t it?

Both Pompeo and Luddington shared the small clip and fans have been going crazy. The video on Pompeo’s Instagram account has over 1 million views in just one day!

