BEWARE! ‘Game of Thrones’ spoilers are back, and there’s BAD news for Winterfell!

The announcement of Game of Thrones season 8 has already broken millions of hearts for two reasons — first, it is going to be the last season of the popular television series and second, the royal realm has gone on a year-long sabbatical. However, there’s another major reason that is giving viewers a reason to detest the show.

Well, the fantasy drama – expected to release by April 2019 – has been in the news and has created quite a buzz on social media for some huge spoilers that have come straight from Winterfell. If the secret ravens coming from Northern Ireland are to be believed, there’s some chatter about Dracarys having burnt the whole of Winterfell. But, is that true? See for yourself!

Watch the video here.

Some dragon action in Winterfell??! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXJcnqLiUu — 💫 ℝίτα 💫 (@JonxDanyy) January 26, 2018

Twitterverse is boiling in anger, and coming up with various fan theories as to what must have happened that instead of snow, Winterfell is full of fire. Did Jon Snow and Daenerys’s relationship take a wrong turn? Where is the three-eyed raven, and his prophetic powers? Are Sansa, Arya and Bran still alive? Read some reactions here.

winterfell bout to be like pic.twitter.com/R9c1K03FaT — osha (@oshawildling) February 1, 2018

who set winterfell on fire pic.twitter.com/HYa60WYNdT — َ (@kcthrones) January 31, 2018

if you say that a part of you didn’t die when you saw that footage of winterfell on fire you are lying — deenerys🕯 (@cdaenerys) January 31, 2018

The videos of winterfell on fire and all i can think about is this pic pic.twitter.com/bHTjwpDKlm — cam (@leiasbuffy) January 31, 2018

anyways,,, winterfell on fire make me depress pic.twitter.com/idTf3ZunFH — ellen (@dansaryas) January 31, 2018

THE ENTIRE CASTLE OF WINTERFELL IS ON FUCKING FIRE!!!!! THE NORTH HAS FALLEN!!!!!!! HOLY MOTHER OF DEATH!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tMaIY3jfTH — Lord Viceroy (@mtduarte_) February 1, 2018

Jesus you really should write “spoiler” instead of “winterfell is on fire” before posting this

A lot of people didnt wanna see this just like me — ㅤ (@mrsifaith) February 1, 2018

what if winterfell is on fire and that’s when jon’s targaryen fire proof magic kicks in smh — rhiannon (@sansasIemoncake) January 31, 2018

i would honestly be Ok if winterfell burned down with everyone inside and only jon and dany emerged from the fire — marie (@anakijns) February 1, 2018

Game@of thrones spoilers !!!!

WHY IS WINTERFELL ON FIRE AND WHY IS IT NOT BLUE FLAMES LIKE DID DANI DO SOMETHING DID IT HAVE TO BE BURNT DOWN TO KILL THE WHITE WALKERS DO BLUE FLAMES TURN RED WHATS HAPOENINB — kat (@loonaatic) February 2, 2018

What according to you could be the reason? Write to us in the comments below.

