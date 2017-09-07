This man’s emotional note after losing his wife days before his ‘real wedding’ will bring tears to your eyes

This man wrote an emotional post for his late wife, and it has left many heartbroken. (Source: Better Not Bitter Widower/Facebook) This man wrote an emotional post for his late wife, and it has left many heartbroken. (Source: Better Not Bitter Widower/Facebook)

“Have you ever lost someone you love and wanted one more conversation, one more chance to make up for the time when you thought they would be here forever?” This quote from Mitch Albom’s For One More Day stands true for most of us who’ve lost our loved ones. But, it’s all the more accurate for a widower, John Polo, who lost his wife just days before their real wedding.

Polo met his late wife Michelle in high school, and after dating for a year, they broke only to get back after eight long years. However, soon after, she was detected with cancer and the two tied the knot in a quick courthouse ceremony. The cancer returned back after three years, and she lost her life just two weeks before their “real wedding” was set to take place. Sharing a picture of her in the wedding dress she was supposed to wear at the wedding ceremony, Polo wrote a long emotional post and it will make your eyes moist. With more than 5,000 likes, it has touched many chords on social media.

Read the original post here.

That’s my wife.

In her wedding dress.

A wedding dress that I never got to see her in.

We were married at the courthouse a few days before her first surgery was scheduled to take place.

We rushed there. To become man and wife.

Not knowing if she would make it out of the surgery alive.

After the cancer came back and she was terminal, we decided to plan a real wedding.

She didn’t make it to that real wedding.

She died two weeks before it was scheduled to take place.

I have so many regrets.

Not getting to see her walk down the aisle is atop that list.

But, she got that dress. Her dream dress.

She loved that dress SO much.

While at hospice, she would talk to people about how great the wedding was going to be.

She wasn’t coherent enough to realize that she wasn’t going to make it to there.

Michelle died without me ever seeing her in that dream dress.

A week after she passed away I stumbled across this picture in her phone.

I lay motionless in bed, both happy and devastated.

Tears flowing down my cheeks as I laughed aloud at the memory of how giddy it made her.

My bride.

In her dress.

I want to live a long life.

I want to remarry and have grandkids.

I want to write and teach.

I want to spread my message to the world.

I want to tell them everything I have learned about love, loss, grief and healing.

But.

When it is my time, I am running up there.

No – I am sprinting up there!

To see her.

#in #that #dress

Isn’t it heartbreaking?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd