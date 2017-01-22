Donald Trump’s education minister nominee gets slammed on Twitter for grammatically incorrect tweet

Betsy DeVos wrote a grammatically wrong congratulatory message on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Betsy DeVos wrote a grammatically wrong congratulatory message on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Marking the beginning of his four-year term, Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of United States on January 20. A few hours after the ceremony, Betsy DeVos who is a nominee for the United States Secretary of Education tweeted to congratulate him.

An American businesswoman, philanthropist, and education activist, DeVos had already been facing a lot of backlash and opposition to her nomination as President Trump’s education secretary. At her confirmation hearing, she couldn’t answer a plethora of questions related to her contribution to the Republican Party, her billionaire status, her thoughts on the LGBT community and if guns should be banned from schools. The latter being the most controversial one, DeVos had sent shock waves with her vague reply. “That is best left locals and states to decide,” she said, and when probed further, she pointed out to a case where there is a gun in a school as protection from “potential grizzlies”. Democrats and labour unions have protested DeVos’ candidacy and voiced concern for her family’s multi-million dollar contributions to Republican circles.

Amid the confusion, committee Democrats have asked for more time to review her finances and are awaiting additional information that has been requested from her.

Shocked? Well, there’s more that makes matters worse.

DeVos recently wrote a grammatically wrong congratulatory message on Twitter after Trump’s inauguration and invited a lot of unwanted attention. The 59-year-old’s official Twitter account read: “Honored to witness the historical inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for the 45th President of the United States!”

Not long after, Twitterati started to bash her for the incorrect use of word “historical” and a tweet marking her mistakes in red pen was circulated across all social media platforms.

Here’s the glaring error in her tweet:

Fixed Betsy DeVos’s tweet. She can thank the _public_ elementary school, middle school, high school, and universities where I was educated. pic.twitter.com/A9fmIXRVlB — Yael Rice (@Yael_Rice) January 20, 2017

Soon after DeVos deleted it and replaced it with a corrected version:

Honored to witness the historic Inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for the 45th President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/jjWEgMTSov — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) January 20, 2017

And in another tweet, she attributed the mistake to a cleric from her team:

Apologies for the earlier error, everyone. Proof our staff members are only human! :) — Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVos) January 20, 2017

But, it was too late. Soon, a number of tweets poured in on Twitter slamming the nominee and she turned into a laughing matter. Here are a few of them:

Betsy DeVos, if you had not given $200 million to the Republican Party do you think you would be nominated to lead the Education Department? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 17, 2017

@BetsyDeVos Even after you corrected the tweet, it’s still grammatically incorrect. But please, tell us how to teach our kids… — David Duran (@mrdavidduran) January 22, 2017

.@BetsyDeVos OK, BETSY. WATCH OUT FOR BEARS! — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) January 20, 2017

@BoobsRadley @BetsyDeVos Please be considerate, some of my most traumatic childhood memories are being chased by bears through my school — Joe Scobey (@joescobey) January 20, 2017

@BetsyDeVos Glad you enjoyed it. Now, do the right thing and withdraw your nomination. Your lack of experience will hurt children. — Dr. Joe Schippa (@DrJoeSchippa) January 20, 2017

Me when @ananavarro said @BetsyDeVos sounds like she was dropped on her head when she was a baby >>> pic.twitter.com/5Csp7daUoi — Dillon Buckland (@dillonbuckland) January 20, 2017

Hi, @BetsyDeVos, Your #tweet has been corrected. Please review the edits and learn from your errors. Best, The Educated

Cc: #BetsyDeVos pic.twitter.com/V5Q5KSWb82 — Sharon Raiford Bush (@TVwxGirl) January 22, 2017

FYI: @BetsyDeVos has no education degree, she’s never been a teacher, and she never attended a public school. #Disqualified #DeVosHearing — Andy Alexander (@Andy_Dont_Tweet) January 18, 2017

I think the grizzly bear would make a better Secretary of Education than Betsy DeVos #DeVosHearing — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 18, 2017

There’s still a lot to fix, isn’t it?

