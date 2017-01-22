Trending News

Donald Trump’s education minister nominee gets slammed on Twitter for grammatically incorrect tweet

A tweet marking Betsy DeVos' mistakes in red pen was circulated across all social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2017 7:56 pm
betsy devos tweet, betsy devos incorrect tweet, betsy devos donald trump, betsy devos education secretary nominee, betsy devos trolls, betsy devos slammed on Twitter, indian express, indian express news Betsy DeVos wrote a grammatically wrong congratulatory message on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Marking the beginning of his four-year term, Donald Trump took over as the 45th President of United States on January 20. A few hours after the ceremony, Betsy DeVos who is a nominee for the United States Secretary of Education tweeted to congratulate him.

An American businesswoman, philanthropist, and education activist, DeVos had already been facing a lot of backlash and opposition to her nomination as President Trump’s education secretary. At her confirmation hearing, she couldn’t answer a plethora of questions related to her contribution to the Republican Party, her billionaire status, her thoughts on the LGBT community and if guns should be banned from schools. The latter being the most controversial one, DeVos had sent shock waves with her vague reply. “That is best left locals and states to decide,” she said, and when probed further, she pointed out to a case where there is a gun in a school as protection from “potential grizzlies”. Democrats and labour unions have protested DeVos’ candidacy and voiced concern for her family’s multi-million dollar contributions to Republican circles.

Amid the confusion, committee Democrats have asked for more time to review her finances and are awaiting additional information that has been requested from her.

Shocked? Well, there’s more that makes matters worse.

DeVos recently wrote a grammatically wrong congratulatory message on Twitter after Trump’s inauguration and invited a lot of unwanted attention. The 59-year-old’s official Twitter account read: “Honored to witness the historical inauguration and swearing-in ceremony for the 45th President of the United States!”

Not long after, Twitterati started to bash her for the incorrect use of word “historical” and a tweet marking her mistakes in red pen was circulated across all social media platforms.

Here’s the glaring error in her tweet:

Soon after DeVos deleted it and replaced it with a corrected version:

And in another tweet, she attributed the mistake to a cleric from her team:

But, it was too late. Soon, a number of tweets poured in on Twitter slamming the nominee and she turned into a laughing matter. Here are a few of them:

There’s still a lot to fix, isn’t it?

