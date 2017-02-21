‘Numpty Trumpty will have a great fall’: Best placards from the #StopTrump marches across the UK

Demonstrators hold placards as they listen to speeches in London, Monday Feb. 20, 2017, during a rally in Parliament Square opposing U.S. President Donald Trump as Members of Parliament debate his planned state visit to the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland) Demonstrators hold placards as they listen to speeches in London, Monday Feb. 20, 2017, during a rally in Parliament Square opposing U.S. President Donald Trump as Members of Parliament debate his planned state visit to the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Ever since Donald Trump won the US Presidential elections, there has been a series of protests against him. Not just on American soil, people across the globe came together to protest against the president’s sexists remarks and the Women’s March held a day after the inauguration was massive.

As the new president completes one month of his presidency on February 20, large demonstrations were held against him but this time outside the US. Yes, thousands of people took to streets in various cities in the UK, protesting against Donald Trump’s impending visit to Britain. “Thousands of protesters gathered outside Parliament and across the UK this evening as MPs debated Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain,” the Metro, UK reported. The mega debate began after more than two million signed a petition to halt the billionaire politician from an official visit to the UK. “MPs are also considering an alternative petition, backed by almost 312,000 signatories, demanding the state visit goes ahead,” the report added.

As the British Prime Minister Theresa May made it clear that nothing will stop the POTUS from visiting the country, opposition MPs, celebrities, and common people all came out to protest against the invitation.

Anti-Trump placards were seen and slogans could be heard from Parliament Square much before the debate even started. Along with protests on the streets, campaigners began a social media campaign online. The Stop Trump coalition that has been organising the event has also started their own Twitter handle to which people are posting witty responses and slogans.

As the MPs debate it out in the Parliament, here are some punny tweets and posters that you must see.

Posters on Donald Dewar statue at Glasgow #stoptrump protest pic.twitter.com/tUKAVMgpXW — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 20, 2017

Susan 48, part time #stoptrump organiser, full time banter queen pic.twitter.com/p8tX55pHW7 — Calvin Scoular ッ (@calywalyalvin) February 21, 2017

Glasgow #stoptrump rally now ending. Last placard pic pic.twitter.com/p9ziSje5f5 — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 20, 2017

A small selection of photos from @FARTrumpUK today. Solidarity to everyone attending the @UKStopTrump events all over the country today 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/DWjQyh1iAN — Hayley (@hayjane) February 20, 2017

