Best of 2017: 20 inspiring stories that had a positive impact this year

Change is the only thing constant in life, Heraclitus, the pre-Socratic Greek philosopher once said. And the year 2017 was proof of the change that was seen all across the world as social media made a huge impact on many lives. From #MeToo to #MeNOMore and #AintNoCinderella, there were many hashtags that helped people to speak up. The influence was such that The Silence Breakers, who were behind the #MeToo movement, even went on to be Time’s Person of the Year 2017!

But, that’s not all. Social media became a platform for many people who emerged as change makers throughout the year. Here are the top 20 highlights of the year.

1. #MeToo: Women and men flooded social media with stories of sexual abuse

“#MeToo” went viral in India too; there was powerful precedence. “#MeToo” went viral in India too; there was powerful precedence.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal that dominated headlines globally, a social media movement called out to those who have been sexually abused to speak out – in two simple words: Me Too. The #MeToo movement became a rallying cry on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook for people – both men and women – to take a stand against sexual harassment, abuse and assault. Read the full story.

2. ‘#MeNOMore’: Australian music industry’s campaign to end sexual harassment

#MeNOMore: Hundreds of women have taken to the Internet to protest against sexual abuse in the Australian music industry using the #MeNOMore hashtag. (Source: Triple J/Twitter) #MeNOMore: Hundreds of women have taken to the Internet to protest against sexual abuse in the Australian music industry using the #MeNOMore hashtag. (Source: Triple J/Twitter)

More than 400 women joined hands to sign an open letter under the campaign ‘Me NO More’ to protest against sexual harassment in the Australian music industry. Singers and musicians such as Tina Arena, Courtney Barnett, the Veronicas, Sarah Blasko, Jenny Morris and Missy Higgins have also signed it to demand “zero tolerance for sexual harassment, violence, objectification and sexist behaviours” in the industry. Read the full story here.

3. ‘We want you to be very angry’: Kolkata Police’s response to #MeToo

While many Indians too joined force, it is Kolkata Police’s Facebook post, as a response to #MeToo, that is getting people talking of late. (Source: File Photo; Text: Kolkata Police/Facebook) While many Indians too joined force, it is Kolkata Police’s Facebook post, as a response to #MeToo, that is getting people talking of late. (Source: File Photo; Text: Kolkata Police/Facebook)

While many Indians too joined the #MeToo ‘movement’, it is Kolkata Police’s Facebook post that caught attention of the people. Just like the many who were stunned at the number of women talking bravely about the sexual abuse they have gone through, Kolkata Police took to Facebook to share a heart-touching message. Read the full story here.

4. Students held flash mobs in support of Muslim girls dancing in Kerala

Three hijab-clad Muslim medical students were trolled online for dancing in Kerala and many fundamentalists deemed it as the ‘end of the world’. (Source: Sankar Das/ Twitter) Three hijab-clad Muslim medical students were trolled online for dancing in Kerala and many fundamentalists deemed it as the ‘end of the world’. (Source: Sankar Das/ Twitter)

Days after three hijab-clad medical students were shamed online for participating in a flash mob in Kerala, members of the Student Federation of India held several such impromptu dance performances across the state as a form of protest. Four girls wearing hijab, like in the original video, danced to the popular number ‘Jimikki Kammal’ in Thiruvananthapuram. Read the full story here.

5. Mumbai Police set an example with their diligence on social media

From throwing a surprise birthday party for someone who came to lodge an FIR to sending an e-challan to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for flouting traffic rules, Mumbai Police has stood out in making a difference in the country. They also helped curb stalking and harassment when girls tweeted for help. But, that’s not all. Mumbai Police tracked down Mumbai-based author Sachin Garg’s misplaced laptop – that had 6 months of work in it – after reading a few retweets on Twitter. Hats off to the Mumbai Police social media team for doing such a smashing job.

6. This woman raised more than Rs 1 crore for a homeless man who helped her

Kate McClure started a fundraiser for the homeless man who helped her. (Source: Kate McClure/Twitter) Kate McClure started a fundraiser for the homeless man who helped her. (Source: Kate McClure/Twitter)

A New Jersey woman ran out of gas in Philadelphia but got a helping hand from a homeless man when he offered to buy her some with the last $20 he had. In return, the woman raised more than $160,000 (more than Rs 1 crore) to help the man, named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. Kate McClure started the Gofundme.com campaign earlier this month to thank Bobbitt for the huge favour. Read the full story here.

7. ‘I’ve known you were gay since you were six’: Dad’s moving letter to gay son

Father writes heartwarming letter to son after overhearing his conversation on phone. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Father writes heartwarming letter to son after overhearing his conversation on phone. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

After overhearing his son’s conversation on the phone with his ‘boyfriend’, about the son wanting to come out to his parents, a father decided to write a sweet letter of acceptance with a touch a humour. The note said, “I’ve known you were gay since you were six. I’ve loved you since you were born. – Dad.” The parents handled their son’s confession, which wasn’t direct, in the most understanding way ever. Read the full story here.

8. UP Police’s ‘get well soon’ booklet for Swiss couple attacked in Agra

Earlier UP police started an online campaign on Twitter asking Netizens to share their good wished for the Swiss couple injured near Fatehpur Sikri. (Source: UP Police/Twitter) Earlier UP police started an online campaign on Twitter asking Netizens to share their good wished for the Swiss couple injured near Fatehpur Sikri. (Source: UP Police/Twitter)

After the scathing attack by miscreants on a couple from Switzerland, in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri last month, the state government and the police were severely criticised. However, within a few days after the incident, the UP Police on Friday released a ‘get well soon’ booklet for the couple. Titled “Get Well Soon Marie and Jeremy”, the messages for the 76-pages booklet were handpicked. Read the full story here.

9. Rs 25 lakh raised in a day for this boy whose cancer treatment was stopped

People donated Rs 25 lakh in just one day! Miraculous, isn’t it? (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) People donated Rs 25 lakh in just one day! Miraculous, isn’t it? (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

A 25-year-old boy’s treatment had been stopped due to the lack of Rs 25 lakh. However, he penned an emotional post online along with the link of a fundraiser for his treatment, and the entire amount was donated by Netizens — that too, in just one day! Isn’t it miraculous? The wondrous feat will restore your faith in humanity. Read the full story here.

10. ‘Daughters are NOT useless’: The girl who donated liver to her father

The doctor mentioned in his short Facebook post that this story is an answer especially to those who think daughters are useless.(Source: DrRachit Bhushan Shrivastva/Facebook) The doctor mentioned in his short Facebook post that this story is an answer especially to those who think daughters are useless.(Source: DrRachit Bhushan Shrivastva/Facebook)

A young girl, Pooja Bijarnia, stood by her father as he got his liver transplanted and touched the Internet beyond words. With over 14,000 shares on Dr Rachit Bhushan’s Facebook post narrating her story, Netizens could not have enough of the girl who decided to undergo a liver transplant for her father’s surgery and good health. Read the full story here.

11. Cancer-struck girl’s Instagram account for her amputated leg

Instead of giving in to the situation, Kristi Loyall chose to make the most of it. (Source: One leg wanderer/Instagram) Instead of giving in to the situation, Kristi Loyall chose to make the most of it. (Source: One leg wanderer/Instagram)

At the age of 25, Oklahoma resident Kristi Loyall is suffering from cancer and had to get her leg amputated due to the deadly disease. This young cancer survivor decided to keep her amputated leg and do something more with it. Taking to social media, she made an exclusive account and shared some hilarious photographs. Read the full story here.

12. ‘Mermaid’ helped fix pothole: Bengaluru artiste turned big crater into pond

The huge crater-like pothole was filled with rainwater and the artiste turned into a mystic blue pond on Kamraj Road-Cubbon Road junction. (Source: @baadalvirus/Twitter) The huge crater-like pothole was filled with rainwater and the artiste turned into a mystic blue pond on Kamraj Road-Cubbon Road junction. (Source: @baadalvirus/Twitter)

A visual artiste Baadal Nanjundaswamy turned a giant city pothole into a magical pond and installed a mermaid! Yes, not a mannequin or statue, but he was helped in his innovative idea by Kannada actress Sonu Gowda. Dressed in a green outfit, the popular star was seen playfully splashing water sitting on the edge of the pond aka pothole. The endeavour paid off, and authorities rushed to repair the road, thanks to the viral photo and an artist’s imagination. Read the full story here.

13. The moving photo of schoolkids from flooded Assam saluting the national flag

A Happy Independence Day wish, from Assam’s flood waters. (Source: Mizanur Rahman/Facebook) A Happy Independence Day wish, from Assam’s flood waters. (Source: Mizanur Rahman/Facebook)

It is heartening to see that for many, Independence Day and the sacrifices made by our ancestors to ensure our freedom continues to mean so much, even after 70 years. And, a photo of kids at a school in Assam saluting the National Flag tops the list. Mizanur Rahman, a teacher at Naskara Lower Primary School Number 1185 at Dhibru district in Assam, shared the photo of three young boys and a man standing in the murky flood waters. Read the full story here.

14. Kashmir Police DIG’s heartfelt viral letter to a martyr cop’s daughter

‘Every drop of your tear sears our heart.’ (Source: DIG of Police South Kashmir/Facebook) ‘Every drop of your tear sears our heart.’ (Source: DIG of Police South Kashmir/Facebook)

A police official said that ASI Abdul Rashid, who was on duty without a weapon, lost his life after he was fired at Mehandi Kadal. Expressing his condolences, the DIG of Police South Kashmir penned an emotional letter for Rashid’s daughter, Zohra, and his words have left many teary-eyed. Read the full story here.

15. #AintNoCinderella: Women fought for safety with late-night photos on Twitter

Stop asking her, ‘Why she was out so late?’ — it’s her right to do what she wants! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Stop asking her, ‘Why she was out so late?’ — it’s her right to do what she wants! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

To fight the constant judgement that women have to face, they took to social media to share pictures clicked at night while they were out. Posted with the hashtag #AintNoCinderella, the photos went viral and a lot of people reacted strongly to them. Read the full story here.

16. Branded ‘ugly’, woman with bone condition stumped viewers as beauty blogger

The 21-year-old with a rare genetic disorder has millions of followers now. (Source: Lili Lo/YouTube) The 21-year-old with a rare genetic disorder has millions of followers now. (Source: Lili Lo/YouTube)

Lily Cvetok, from Tatarstan in Russia, has been left wheelchair bound due to the abnormal bone disorder which has also twisted her face into an asymmetrical shape. The 21-year-old was branded ‘ugly’ by some of her classmates for a rare genetic condition she suffers from. However, she remained undeterred by the comments and defied the bullies by launching her own YouTube channel in 2014 and posting inspirational makeup tutorials on it. Read the full story here.

17. When Sikh men served rooh afza milk to fasting Muslims in Peshawar

Members of Sikh community in Peshawar offering sweetened milk to fasting Muslims has gained a lot of praise on social media. (Source: Akss Ali Khan/ Facebook) Members of Sikh community in Peshawar offering sweetened milk to fasting Muslims has gained a lot of praise on social media. (Source: Akss Ali Khan/ Facebook)

As we live in a world where co-existence of religions and communal harmony seem to be declining, a heart-warming post went viral in Pakistan, which shows members of Sikh community distributing refreshments to fasting people. A Facebook user shared two pictures of a Sikh man from Peshawar distributing packets of what seems to be rooh afza doodh with a caption, “This is the true face of my Pakistan”. Read the full story here.

18. Former sex worker found love in a disabled beggar, won hearts on the Internet

She had initially snubbed him away saying she did not have money to give a beggar, it was then when he took out the note and handed over to her. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook) She had initially snubbed him away saying she did not have money to give a beggar, it was then when he took out the note and handed over to her. (Source: GMB Akash/ Facebook)

An unusual love-story of Rajiya Begum and Abbas Miah — a prostitute finding love in a disabled beggar — left many Netizens in tears. The elaborate post narrates how Begum was forced into prostitution and despite several attempts to escape from the dark world, she failed. But on one rainy night, when she was heartbroken a stranger in a wheelchair came forward and offered her money, without demanding anything. The duo connected and bonded over sorrows and difficulties and are married for four years now. Read the full story here.

19. Coach’s letter after 12-yr-old chess champ was kicked out for ‘seductive’ dress

Her coach said the incident has left the little champion sad and disturbed. (Source: Kaushal Kal/ Facebook) Her coach said the incident has left the little champion sad and disturbed. (Source: Kaushal Kal/ Facebook)

A 12-year-old schoolgirl, who was taking part in the 2017 National Scholastic Chess Championships in Putrajaya, Malaysia, was stopped in between her game as the organisers found her knee-length dress “seductive”. Irked by the ridiculous claim, her coach took to social media to vent out his anger and posted the picture of the dress to clarify that the young girl did not dress inappropriately. Read the full story here.

20. Boy’s little act to keep the Delhi metro clean was bigger than any campaign

Do you make an effort to keep your country clean? (Source: Shubham Verma /Facebook) Do you make an effort to keep your country clean? (Source: Shubham Verma /Facebook)

A young boy, Pranjal Dubey, who was sitting in front of him with plugged earphones was taking out his water bottle from his bag when his tiffin box fell, and all his lunch spilled onto the floor. He tore out a page from his copy and started picking up the mess he had accidentally made in the metro. After gathering all of it, he took his handkerchief and cleaned the floor to leave it clean. Read the full story here.

