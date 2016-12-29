Trending News

Best of 2016: When these hilarious tweets by police around the world won the Internet

When law enforcement gets punny!

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:December 29, 2016 2:50 am
When it comes to law enforcers like the Police, we rarely expect them to smile let alone exhibit a sense of humour that would drive us to splits. But it seems the men in uniform in India and around the world have a hidden talent when it comes to doing their jobs. Not only have they begun effectively using a popular platform like Twitter to reach out to the public, but they’ve realised that sometimes the job is best done with a pinch of salt and a sarcastic smile.

So, the result? Punny teasers and power-pact one-liners in 140 characters that have made them social media stars.

Undoubtedly Mumbai Police leads in this category by a huge margin over the rest, not just in India but around the world. And believe us, we are not biased. On the international front, Canada Police nailed with by threatening people to listen to music by a band, that is considered unworthy my many. All in all, the civic officials have proved they are more than just angry and serious perceived versions. Why just tweets, remember the viral dancing videos of New Zealand police and Mumbai police?

All through the year, the Mumbai Police won hearts on social media with their quirky tweets. From traffic safety week in January to Coldplay’s concert in November, they just slayed in style.

The police tweeted public service messages on issues ranging from traffic safety, an anti-drugs campaign, cyber stalking and even about playing Pokemon — but with a dose of humour. “Your creepy comments on her photo will get you a long date with us” the CP Mumbai handle tweeted on stalking online. “If you roll, we will weed you out,” was another startling one on smoking marijuana. The list is endless how the Khaki men ruled on Twitter.

In August, a Bengaluru cop became Internet sensation when he used humour to warn traffic offenders and Twitterati really loved it. Abhishek Goyal, Bangalore’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic East Division, who wanted to convey a message to all the potential traffic offenders that if they park their car anywhere in the no-parking zone, it WILL be towed and they must take it seriously. Instead of simple warning he used humor to tickle down the message and wrote, “Welcome to our Valet Service. Available even during peak rush hours.Leave your (car emoticon) anywhere &we will be there to serve.”

And if humour on social media was not enough, then in a Russian village, cops used topless woman carrying speed signs to slow down speeding vehicles and avert accidents!

British Police too were not left far behind and left Twitterati in splits. Sometimes, some of their rectifications to the mistakes were funnier than the mistake itself and people just could not handle it. Sample these.

Nevertheless, they are quite funny!

The Dixon Police Department is another police force with a funny bone. Earlier in July, they made international headlines by warning to start a gun fight (not literally) with residents on a super hot day. Check their witty updates here.

But it seems 2016 was a year for police around the world against the Pokemon go players, from safety instructions on billboards to Twitter, people never got tired playing and police launched several hilarious warnings. Sample these from Scotland.

The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department too has a pretty funny side — from mannequin challenge to jokes about borrowing their handcuff, these guys are hilarious, sample these.

Tell us whose tweets you enjoyed the most in the comments below.

