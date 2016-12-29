Best of 2016: When these hilarious tweets by police around the world won the Internet

When these guys used humour as an effective law and order weapon! (Source: Twitter) When these guys used humour as an effective law and order weapon! (Source: Twitter)

When it comes to law enforcers like the Police, we rarely expect them to smile let alone exhibit a sense of humour that would drive us to splits. But it seems the men in uniform in India and around the world have a hidden talent when it comes to doing their jobs. Not only have they begun effectively using a popular platform like Twitter to reach out to the public, but they’ve realised that sometimes the job is best done with a pinch of salt and a sarcastic smile.

So, the result? Punny teasers and power-pact one-liners in 140 characters that have made them social media stars.

Undoubtedly Mumbai Police leads in this category by a huge margin over the rest, not just in India but around the world. And believe us, we are not biased. On the international front, Canada Police nailed with by threatening people to listen to music by a band, that is considered unworthy my many. All in all, the civic officials have proved they are more than just angry and serious perceived versions. Why just tweets, remember the viral dancing videos of New Zealand police and Mumbai police?

All through the year, the Mumbai Police won hearts on social media with their quirky tweets. From traffic safety week in January to Coldplay’s concert in November, they just slayed in style.

The police tweeted public service messages on issues ranging from traffic safety, an anti-drugs campaign, cyber stalking and even about playing Pokemon — but with a dose of humour. “Your creepy comments on her photo will get you a long date with us” the CP Mumbai handle tweeted on stalking online. “If you roll, we will weed you out,” was another startling one on smoking marijuana. The list is endless how the Khaki men ruled on Twitter.

If you roll, we will weed you out. #HoshMeinAao — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) January 27, 2016

Your creepy comments on her photo will get you a long date with us. #CyberSafetyWeek — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) January 19, 2016

Care for those with sensitive ears #NoisePollutionFreeDiwali pic.twitter.com/BHsU4Y1Fn3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 25, 2016

If someone violates ur legal rights,intimidates & causes fright,we will ‘Try To Fix You’ #TogetherForABetterWorld pic.twitter.com/fIaX5fOl1R — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 19, 2016

In August, a Bengaluru cop became Internet sensation when he used humour to warn traffic offenders and Twitterati really loved it. Abhishek Goyal, Bangalore’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic East Division, who wanted to convey a message to all the potential traffic offenders that if they park their car anywhere in the no-parking zone, it WILL be towed and they must take it seriously. Instead of simple warning he used humor to tickle down the message and wrote, “Welcome to our Valet Service. Available even during peak rush hours.Leave your (car emoticon) anywhere &we will be there to serve.”

Welcome to our Valet Service. Available even during peak rush hours.Leave your 🚘 anywhere &we will be there to serve pic.twitter.com/kdmw0W9X8a — Abhishek Goyal (@goyal_abhei) August 2, 2016

And if humour on social media was not enough, then in a Russian village, cops used topless woman carrying speed signs to slow down speeding vehicles and avert accidents!

British Police too were not left far behind and left Twitterati in splits. Sometimes, some of their rectifications to the mistakes were funnier than the mistake itself and people just could not handle it. Sample these.

…to clarify, we think it’s the top half thats naked, so ‘rather large’ refers to torso rather than anything bottom half — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) June 12, 2016

Nevertheless, they are quite funny!

If you left 14 snaps bags of weed on windowsill of college on Whitworth St today, don’t worry, it’s safe with us. By all means get in touch — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) June 14, 2016

Male caught shoplifting waves £5,000 in security officers face saying he doesn’t need to shoplift! Male now being dealt with for theft! — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) December 24, 2016

Where are your children?

We’ve had multiple reports of children shoplifting in the City today, make sure they’re not yours! #shoplifting — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) December 23, 2016

The Dixon Police Department is another police force with a funny bone. Earlier in July, they made international headlines by warning to start a gun fight (not literally) with residents on a super hot day. Check their witty updates here.

(1/3) Think we were kidding about escaping the heat today? We’re dead serious! Parents: if you live in town and your pic.twitter.com/2YqWDuFZKD — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) July 21, 2016

Think we’re “hating” on you because you keep getting pulled over? Stop driving around known criminals/drug dealers; the results are amazing! — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) August 12, 2016

Well we’re not even 2 hrs into shift and just had first “subject fell off bar stool” medical call at local bar.

Oh, the night is young… — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) August 27, 2016

We take pride being comprised of high moral people. But if one of us taste tests chocolate silk pie and says “It’s horrible”, they’re lying! pic.twitter.com/tUC6EV2UJE — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) December 27, 2016

But it seems 2016 was a year for police around the world against the Pokemon go players, from safety instructions on billboards to Twitter, people never got tired playing and police launched several hilarious warnings. Sample these from Scotland.

Just to be clear, ‘I was looking for a Pokestop’ is not an acceptable reason for being on the roof of a shop with a crowbar at 2am! — Stirling Police (@StirlingPol) July 18, 2016

With the #PokemonGO craze taking over, how long till we’re called to deal with Charizard blocking our roads? pic.twitter.com/eIMbHBSyUF — DumfriesGPolice (@DumfriesGPolice) July 14, 2016

#Gulpin 🍻 tonight? #Go easy or we’ll be taking a #Pikachu through the cell door if u fight with someone and #Pokemon the eye #DontBeAMonster — Lochaber&SkyePolice (@LochabSkyePol) July 16, 2016

The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department too has a pretty funny side — from mannequin challenge to jokes about borrowing their handcuff, these guys are hilarious, sample these.

Getting lots of questions on Twitter today. Yes, we are a real Police Department. No, you can’t borrow our handcuffs. #officialuseonly — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016

The Mannequin Challenge video is here! We had a lot of fun filming this! @ShakopeePD and @ForestLakePD you’re up! #MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/IMKOz4TTtX — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) December 22, 2016

We hit the create new account button thingy on Twitter and filled it out. #TalkingTuesday http://t.co/a8IhxlmBAc — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) December 27, 2016

Tell us whose tweets you enjoyed the most in the comments below.

