Bernie Sanders took giant printout of Trump tweet to Senate, Twitterati gave it back with hilarious memes

During the US Presidential election we saw many punny and hilarious trolling, but mostly it was Donald Trump who was at the receiving end. Even a few days ago, when CNN released their book called ‘Unprecedented’, the POTUS-to-be complained about the cover photo and said, “Hope it does well but used worst cover photo of me!” What followed next was series of hilarious version of him.

Now, moving beyond the President-elect, Twitterati focused on Bernie Sanders for their next photoshop contest inspiration and the results are equally brilliant. It all started when Sanders spoke in the Senate about the dangling future of Obamacare, and whether or not the assistance will be repealed under the Republican administration. To urge President-elect to veto any cuts to Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid, Sanders used nothing but one of Trump’s own tweets to prove his point. Not only did Sanders quote his tweet, but to suffice as evidence he printed a large poster of the mentioned tweet and displayed it in the House.

“I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid,” Trump claimed at the time in mid-2015. “Huckabee copied me,” it added. The Demoractic lawmaker also said that Trump should either admit he was lying or says he will veto any forthcoming cuts.

Photo of Sanders speaking alongside the giant canvas of Trump’s tweet circulated extensively on social media and quickly became a meme. While the feisty speaker relied on the poster to authenticate his argument challenging the plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Tweeple saw the photo to find the humor in the situation. Within few hours the micro-blogging site was filled with lighthearted jokes and controversial things, from shirtless Sting to Cecil the Lion!

Check out some of the funny ones here

bernie continues to speak truth to power pic.twitter.com/dpLQx8nBzr — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 4, 2017

Glad someone is finally doing something about this pic.twitter.com/JnZ3xYjMJI — Andrew Ziegler (@zieg) January 4, 2017

*extremely bernie voice* you know in mexico they call her big ariana pic.twitter.com/xEEkso7xDg — BRANDON WARDELL BOT (@WARDELL_BOT) January 4, 2017

Bernie Sanders teaching everyone a valuable lesson pic.twitter.com/I5dUHSPgs6 — Gavin Somers (@gaviiins) January 4, 2017

I can’t believe Bernie did this pic.twitter.com/H8Kn8tCv5R — (((ALLCAPSOFFICE))) (@ALLCAPSOFFICE) January 5, 2017

@HapaxLegoman @paleofuture Day 3 of the Senate’s investigation into President-elect Trump’s shocking metamorphosis into ‘cocoon-like state’. pic.twitter.com/dVvxtkqDPP — Henry Willard (@henrysfingers) January 5, 2017

really glad to see bernie is sticking to his campaign promises pic.twitter.com/39FcCBi4W9 — Connor Finnegan (@ConnorFinnegan) January 4, 2017

