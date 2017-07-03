Bella Hadid gets backlash from Muslim conservatives for posting a topless picture on Instagram

Bella Hadid responded by posting another picture of herself wearing a thigh-high slit dress. (Source: FIle Photo) Bella Hadid responded by posting another picture of herself wearing a thigh-high slit dress. (Source: FIle Photo)

Supermodel Bella Hadid never plays safe when it comes to fashion. The 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel, has time and again slayed with her risqué and impeccable sartorial choices, seemingly incapable of hitting a single unfashionable note. She quite regularly posts pictures on social media and has an enviable following. However, recently one of her pictures generated some unnecessary noise on Instagram.

On June 30, Hadid posted a topless picture of herself where she could be seen in a nude-coloured thong, using her hands to cover her breast. While the picture is clearly breaking the Internet with people profusely praising her “flawless figure”, it has also irked a lot of other users. Hadid, whose father is a Muslim, is being called out for this steamy pose. People are accusing her for not being Muslim enough. Some even commented that she should no longer identify herself as a Muslim, but must be a “strong Dutch girl instead”.

This is the picture.

Here are some of the reactions.

There were several scathing comments on the picture, as people vocally expressed their surprise on Hadid being a Muslim. Apparently the fact that she is a Muslim and can pose like this do not reconcile for many

Soon speculations regarding Hadid’s allegiance were also dissected and discussed. All on the basis of a picture.

It was only about time opinions on these speculations poured in from quarters.

Well.

Apparently she cannot.

How does one answer to such a query.

If you think that these comments made Hadid change her mind or remove the picture, then you are clearly wrong. As a fitting reply to all the trolls, she took to Instagram again to post another picture of herself, this time in a gorgeous thigh-high slit dress.

Slut-shaming in the name of religion is certainly not new. Closer home, Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently called out for sharing photos in a swimsuit during the month of Ramadan, not to forget Priyanka Chopra being ciriticised for wearing a dress during her meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Germany.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd