Presents Latest News

Can you believe it? This artist creates 2D sketches that look like REAL objects!

One look at these sketches, and you won't be able to determine whether it's real or a drawing. The artist named miya_drawing posts her progress pictures and videos along with the final one and Her work has created quite a buzz on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2018 8:12:25 pm
life like drawing, artist creates life like drawing, 3d sketch, artist makes real life sketches, real life 2d sketch, viral photos, indian express, indian express news This artist’s sketches look like real objects and it has won many hearts on Twitter. (Source: miya_drawing/Twitter)
Related News

When it comes to art, there are many mediums to present it — charcoal, crayons, pencil colours, soft pastels or graphics — and all can be used to create alluring art pieces. However, it is the skill of an artist that really brings out the work of art. An artist by the name of miya_drawing on Twitter posts beautifully sketched daily objects. What catches most viewers offguard is not just the sketch, but how real it looks. The photos of her work uploaded on her Twitter page showcase the illusion that the art pieces create.

One look at the 2D sketch, and you’ll know how difficult it is to differentiate whether it is a real object or just a flat drawing. The artist also posts her progress pictures and videos along with the final one. Her work has created quite a buzz on social media with almost all her tweets have gone viral with over thousands of retweets and likes. Wondering how she creates an illusion with simple art tools? Check them out here.

What do you think about her work? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
CWG 2018 Medal Tally

Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 14: Latest News