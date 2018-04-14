Can you believe it? This artist creates 2D sketches that look like REAL objects!

When it comes to art, there are many mediums to present it — charcoal, crayons, pencil colours, soft pastels or graphics — and all can be used to create alluring art pieces. However, it is the skill of an artist that really brings out the work of art. An artist by the name of miya_drawing on Twitter posts beautifully sketched daily objects. What catches most viewers offguard is not just the sketch, but how real it looks. The photos of her work uploaded on her Twitter page showcase the illusion that the art pieces create.
One look at the 2D sketch, and you’ll know how difficult it is to differentiate whether it is a real object or just a flat drawing. The artist also posts her progress pictures and videos along with the final one. Her work has created quite a buzz on social media with almost all her tweets have gone viral with over thousands of retweets and likes. Wondering how she creates an illusion with simple art tools? Check them out here.
まだまだ全然ラフ
下書きどこまで描き込むか悩む pic.twitter.com/x77qv2JfPh
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 30, 2018
空のペットボトル描きました
三ツ矢サイダーの300mlボトルです#色鉛筆画 pic.twitter.com/Kgl0QxSfGz
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) April 4, 2018
嬉しいことに「どこまで絵なのか分からん」という声があったので動画撮りました pic.twitter.com/nQduOxWSB4
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) April 5, 2018
飛び出すイチゴタルト描きました！#色鉛筆画 pic.twitter.com/dEDZGECBqT
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 19, 2018
イチゴ一個だけ軽く描いた
飴っぽさ出てるかな？ pic.twitter.com/zM1Z5uuZVn
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 18, 2018
どうなってるのかよく聞かれるので動画にしてみました pic.twitter.com/5O7zkuQms7
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 19, 2018
上から見るとこんな感じになってます pic.twitter.com/VDBelEwEvV
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 15, 2018
下書きがだいたい pic.twitter.com/qll0SFeCQW
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 12, 2018
タイムラプスも載せておく#色鉛筆画 pic.twitter.com/Q4cj3tHf1a
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 4, 2018
潰したレッドブル缶描きました
深夜の方が集中できる説#色鉛筆画 pic.twitter.com/LUM51gYUqa
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) February 8, 2018
タイムラプスもね〜
3時間くらいかかったかな#色鉛筆画 pic.twitter.com/tcol4SHCxV
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) February 8, 2018
宜しかったらRTしてくれると励みになります#色鉛筆画#タイムラプス pic.twitter.com/8sTWFgn23d
— みやかわ (@miya_drawing) March 5, 2018
What do you think about her work? Tell us in the comments section below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App