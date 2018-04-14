Can you believe it? This artist creates 2D sketches that look like REAL objects!

This artist’s sketches look like real objects and it has won many hearts on Twitter. (Source: miya_drawing/Twitter) This artist’s sketches look like real objects and it has won many hearts on Twitter. (Source: miya_drawing/Twitter)

When it comes to art, there are many mediums to present it — charcoal, crayons, pencil colours, soft pastels or graphics — and all can be used to create alluring art pieces. However, it is the skill of an artist that really brings out the work of art. An artist by the name of miya_drawing on Twitter posts beautifully sketched daily objects. What catches most viewers offguard is not just the sketch, but how real it looks. The photos of her work uploaded on her Twitter page showcase the illusion that the art pieces create.

One look at the 2D sketch, and you’ll know how difficult it is to differentiate whether it is a real object or just a flat drawing. The artist also posts her progress pictures and videos along with the final one. Her work has created quite a buzz on social media with almost all her tweets have gone viral with over thousands of retweets and likes. Wondering how she creates an illusion with simple art tools? Check them out here.

What do you think about her work? Tell us in the comments section below.

