Believe it or not, Swedish court clears a man of fraud charges because he was in LOVE!

Everything is fair in love and war, we have been told. But have you ever heard a man being acquitted of his crime because he was in love? Well, this really happened. Yes, a Swedish court pardoned a middle-aged man, taking pity on him and cleared all charges of fraud and attempted gross fraud as the court concluded that ‘he was simply unlucky in love’.

In case you are wondering what led to this unique judgment by the Helsingborg District Court that cleared the man of fraud charges, here’s what happened. The man met a girl in her 20s and fell in love with her after the duo met online. The man then decided to take a step further and was planning to marry the Belgian woman and start a new life together. However, the woman then reportedly told the man she had fallen ill and her father passed away.

As the talks of their marriage and new life together proceeded, she told the man that her inheritance was in the form of traveller’s cheques, which she was unable to cash because she was in a hospital. The lovestruck man agreed to help by cashing two €500 cheques at a bank in Helsingborg, The Local reported.

The man tried to cash eight more cheques at another bank the next day, however, the staff got suspicious and called the police. When the cops arrived to enquire they found all cheques were forged and the man was charged with fraud and attempted gross fraud.

He was presented before the court later where the judge heard his story and determined he acted in a “naive and gullible way” and was set free. “That [he] started a relationship with a significantly younger woman and decided to live together without having met in real life is not something unique to him,” the court order read. “[He] was very much in love and excited that he and the woman would finally be together. In such a situation it is easy to act in a naïve and gullible way,” it added.

