A Belgian man convicted of ‘Sexism in the Public Space,’ fined around Rs 2 lakh

“Shut your mouth, I don’t talk to women, being a police officer is not a job for women,” the man told the female police officer when she questioned him. (Source: Thinkstock Images) “Shut your mouth, I don’t talk to women, being a police officer is not a job for women,” the man told the female police officer when she questioned him. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

In a first, a Belgian man has been convicted by a criminal court for “sexism in the public space” on grounds of verbally abusing a female police officer who questioned him for jaywalking, according to a New York Times report.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, has been fined €3,000 (approximately Rs 2 lakh) by the Brussels criminal court over the remark. He has also been warned that a failure to pay would lead to a month in prison, stated The Guardian report.

The sexism law was passed in 2014 as an amendment to an earlier law which condemned discrimination in general. It defined sexism as a remark or action that is “intended to express contempt”, suggest someone is inferior due to their gender or is designed to “reduce someone to his or her sexual dimension” according to The Guardian report.

The Belgian Parliament passed the law when a documentary Femme de la rue,” or “Woman of the Street,” exposed the abuse women face on a daily basis on the streets of Brussels. Directed by a film student Sofie Peeters, it was shot using hidden cameras and highlighted the sexism and sexual intimidation common in the Belgian capital. While the laws were already in place, an action was taken after the outcry that followed the film.

