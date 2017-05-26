Beauty and the Beast’s behind-the-scene photos are so ridiculous that Twitterati is roaring with laughter

Beauty and the Beast: Post CGI vs pre CGI! (Source: @JarettSays/Twitter) Beauty and the Beast: Post CGI vs pre CGI! (Source: @JarettSays/Twitter)

Filmmakers truly weave a wisp of magic to make anything look real onscreen — from flying saucer pans and brooms to giant wild hybrid animals and all that superhero action. It may look genuine onscreen, but there is an entirely different story behind-the-scenes that makes it possible. A few pictures from the sets of Beauty and the Beast were leaked out, in a double whammy to onlookers.

To turn the fairy tale into a romantic fantasy musical, Emma Watson was roped in to play Belle. The 27-year-old gave it the much-needed hype by re-imagining the Disney princess as an active heroine and stood firm to not portray Belle as a “corseted, impossible idea of female beauty.” The actress was also showered with compliments for her performance after the movie hit cinema halls. But, once you find out who she actually shot with, it will leave you in a state of shock.

Yes, a few pictures from the film sets have surfaced on the Internet and have left Netizens in splits. It seems like Dan Stevens, who played the role of Beast, donned quite a bizarre suit on the sets. Wondering what it is? Steal a glance at the pictures posted with a punch of humour on Twitter.

how did emma watson manage to keep a serious face the entire time pic.twitter.com/jL4jbJ1rMu — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) May 24, 2017

Best thing ever! I now want to watch the whole movie with @thatdanstevens just in the ugly suit. Love this movie more and more daily. pic.twitter.com/oXKQgZ077b — Harlee (@albionscastle) May 24, 2017

I finally can say that @thatdanstevens and I have the same body shape. pic.twitter.com/Yfaj5PydRx — Perkins (@theonewitheone) May 24, 2017

crying watching Dan Stevens in his CGI suit

HHAHAHAHAAHA pic.twitter.com/ZKI9cf3LDE — Shoyuko (@ShoyukoTakirin) May 24, 2017

You vs. the guy Emma Watson told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/eMvRy7NMf2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 24, 2017

ladies and gentleman. i present to you what we’ve all been waiting for, dan stevens doing the facial and body capture for the beast. pic.twitter.com/YYYfuf1RE8 — abby (@danstvns) May 23, 2017

It’s astonishing what CGI can do, isn’t it? Meanwhile, a few fans of Watson couldn’t stop supporting her and went on to call her “one of the greatest actresses” for her performance despite emoting with Stevens in that funny suit. Well, here’s a glimpse of how the beast looked on the silver screen post-CGI!

What a transformation!

