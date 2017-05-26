Latest News

Beauty and the Beast’s behind-the-scene photos are so ridiculous that Twitterati is roaring with laughter

A few pictures from the sets of Beauty and the Beast were leaked on social media, and have left onlookers in a double whammy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2017 9:07 pm
beauty and the beast, beauty and the beast pre CGI pictures, beauty and the beast without CGI, beauty and the beast behind the scenes, beauty and the beast pre CGI pics, beauty and the beast without CGI photos, emma watson with beast, emma watson straight face without CGI, emma watson, indian express, indian express news Beauty and the Beast: Post CGI vs pre CGI! (Source: @JarettSays/Twitter)

Filmmakers truly weave a wisp of magic to make anything look real onscreen — from flying saucer pans and brooms to giant wild hybrid animals and all that superhero action. It may look genuine onscreen, but there is an entirely different story behind-the-scenes that makes it possible. A few pictures from the sets of Beauty and the Beast were leaked out, in a double whammy to onlookers.

To turn the fairy tale into a romantic fantasy musical, Emma Watson was roped in to play Belle. The 27-year-old gave it the much-needed hype by re-imagining the Disney princess as an active heroine and stood firm to not portray Belle as a “corseted, impossible idea of female beauty.” The actress was also showered with compliments for her performance after the movie hit cinema halls. But, once you find out who she actually shot with, it will leave you in a state of shock.

ALSO READ | Made in India: Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ outfits were hand embroidered in Bhuj

Yes, a few pictures from the film sets have surfaced on the Internet and have left Netizens in splits. It seems like Dan Stevens, who played the role of Beast, donned quite a bizarre suit on the sets. Wondering what it is? Steal a glance at the pictures posted with a punch of humour on Twitter.

It’s astonishing what CGI can do, isn’t it? Meanwhile, a few fans of Watson couldn’t stop supporting her and went on to call her “one of the greatest actresses” for her performance despite emoting with Stevens in that funny suit. Well, here’s a glimpse of how the beast looked on the silver screen post-CGI!

Beauty and the beast, beauty and the beast trailer, emma watson, dan stevens, emma beauty and the beast, beauty and the beast image Beauty and the Beast: Add some magic to your life with this Emma Watson, Dan Stevens film.

What a transformation!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 26: Latest News