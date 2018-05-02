Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans! JK Rowling apologises to fans for killing Dobby, the house elf

Harry Potter fans, were you too shattered after the death of Dobby, the house elf? Here comes the much awaited apology by author JK Rowling. (Source: twistedhouseelf/Twitter) Harry Potter fans, were you too shattered after the death of Dobby, the house elf? Here comes the much awaited apology by author JK Rowling. (Source: twistedhouseelf/Twitter)

Every year on May 2, the creator of Harry Potter and the wizardry world of Hogwarts, JK Rowling says sorry for a death that really hurt fans of the book series and the movies. On the anniversary of the iconic Battle of Hogwarts, in which the ‘chosen one’ Harry Potter and the ‘master of dark magic’ Voldermort had the final face-off at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, she makes it a point to post her apology — for a new character every year.

This year, the author, who is known for her kind gesture for young fans on social media, tweeted how she too felt sorry for killing arguably the most adorable character in the Harry Potter series – Dobby, the house elf. “It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf”, she tweeted.

It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

Neither was Dobby killed during the Battle of Hogwarts, nor did he help in the crucial fight, but he was that one character, who sacrificed his life for those who could win the battle and end the rule of the dark lords. Initially, when Dobby was introduced in the second part – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – he appeared to always create new problems for Potter, but later on, his character went on to be one of the most loyal well-wishers.

It seems like Netizens felt the same and poured heartfelt reactions on the micro-blogging site.

At first I didn’t like Dobby, but I wish I could be more like Dobby, his death in book & on film always makes me cry — Anna Vancouver (@AnnaRoseVan) May 2, 2018

That answer really touched me, Anna. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

RIP Dobby. Forever memorialised as part of my HP sleeve. Love him forever 💗 pic.twitter.com/iNN1CVxyNP — Beca🌈 (@beckaio_) May 2, 2018

Quite an era in book-reading it was, wasn’t it, the #HarryPotter series? Nice reminder. http://t.co/UZam51w8uR — Petrit Selimi (@Petrit) May 2, 2018

I’ve waited YEARS for this!!! Dobby will always be my favourite 😢 #RIPDobby http://t.co/Tr4cmIDxhq — Lisa Wilson (@lisawil) May 2, 2018

@jk_rowling I can’t explain why, but THIS death–and I should say *especially* the funeral that followed–THIS one made me burst into tears and put the book at the foot of my bed for the rest of the night. HERE LIES DOBBY, A FREE ELF. http://t.co/P0aTFDEGQ4 — Ellie Gold (@EllieGoldDearie) May 2, 2018

apology not accepted 😭 http://t.co/6ctMicEIWC — JUST SOMEONE (@inthisplanet7) May 2, 2018

I literally didn’t stop crying after Dobby died.. I cried for 2 days 😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oUlVtbv729 — 𝓱𝓪𝓲𝓭𝓮🧡✨ (@Aide424) May 2, 2018

This is always going to be sad. http://t.co/Wq7hAwjbk1 — Kely Rufino (@kelymrufino) May 2, 2018

Dobby is the one that hurt me the most. He was loyal and genuine. DOBBY WAS A FREE ELF!!! pic.twitter.com/DSvVyClyhn — Melanie Dione (@beauty_jackson) May 2, 2018

It was like being punched in the heart repeatedly 💔 Don’t trust anyone that didn’t cry about Dobby http://t.co/iE80OW0g7K — Davena Tailor (@DeeDot85) May 2, 2018

In spite of the abuse he suffered, Dobby was braver and kinder than most pic.twitter.com/N4FxJtPYck — Marianne (@MyNamesMarianne) May 2, 2018

Which was your favourite character form the Harry Potter series? Let us know in the comments below.

