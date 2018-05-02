Hold your breath, Harry Potter fans! JK Rowling apologises to fans for killing Dobby, the house elf

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Every year on May 2, the creator of Harry Potter and the wizardry world of Hogwarts, JK Rowling says sorry for a death that really hurt fans of the book series and the movies. On the anniversary of the iconic Battle of Hogwarts, in which the ‘chosen one’ Harry Potter and the ‘master of dark magic’ Voldermort had the final face-off at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, she makes it a point to post her apology — for a new character every year.

This year, the author, who is known for her kind gesture for young fans on social media, tweeted how she too felt sorry for killing arguably the most adorable character in the Harry Potter series – Dobby, the house elf. “It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf”, she tweeted.

Neither was Dobby killed during the Battle of Hogwarts, nor did he help in the crucial fight, but he was that one character, who sacrificed his life for those who could win the battle and end the rule of the dark lords. Initially, when Dobby was introduced in the second part – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – he appeared to always create new problems for Potter, but later on, his character went on to be one of the most loyal well-wishers.

It seems like Netizens felt the same and poured heartfelt reactions on the micro-blogging site.

Which was your favourite character form the Harry Potter series? Let us know in the comments below.

