Basra’s cat-lover has built a haven for pets far away from Iraq’s battlegrounds

To give a cageless and free environment, pet hotels have become a pop culture in the world. They are not only animal-friendly but also allow pet lovers to spend some quality time with animals even if they don’t own any. Even India has a couple of cat and puppy cafes and hotels for our furry friends, but the story of 4CATS PET HOTEL in Iraq has touched the hearts of many. Started by a veterinary student Ahmed Taher Maki who turned his house into a cat hotel, the nobel gesture in a violence-ridden country has been applauded by many.

The hotel offers a night’s stay for 5,000 Iraqi dinars, or $4.20, or half that for long stays. The guests are given regular meals, health check-ups and a mini playground, all under the cooling purr of an air conditioner. Being aware of the situation that his country is facing, Maki said that taking care of animals gives people a merciful heart. “The hotel is a noble thing and unprecedented in the south of Iraq and Basra in particular,” Maki told Reuters.

The Facebook page of 4CATS PET HOTEL is often updated with new pictures of cats roaming around in the hotel and chilling on shelves with fur covering for feline comfort. Among many of the positive comments that come forward for the place, is that of enthusiast cat lover Mehdi Fadel, owner of Bella, a long-haired Angora, who was glad to find that such a place exists.

“I really liked the idea because my family and I travel a lot and it’s always hard to find a place where we can leave our cat,” Fadel said while talking to Khaleej Times.

