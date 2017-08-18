Barcelona terror attack: Twitter users reach out to the affected with help and support

Many have taken to Twitter to send help and reach out to people in need of shelter and food, while others condemned terrorism, expressed grief and shared condolences. (Source: File Photo) Many have taken to Twitter to send help and reach out to people in need of shelter and food, while others condemned terrorism, expressed grief and shared condolences. (Source: File Photo)

At least 13 people were killed and about a 100 injured in the deadly terror attack after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain on August 17. As the Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the dreadful act, there is no dearth of people trying hard to come to terms with their loss. Soon after the attack, people took to Twitter to express their solidarity and condolences for the victims and the their relatives.

The incident took place in an area near the Las Ramblas avenue, a popular tourist district of the city. Hours after the attack, the Spanish Police killing five suspected terrorists in Cambrils, a place about 100kms to Barcelona’s south and confirmed that the suspects were planning another attack targetting the region again. One police officer and six civilians were injured by the attackers.

Harjinder S Kukreja, a Sikh Twitter user, took to the micro-blogging site to share details of Sikh Gurudwaras that are staying open and welcoming all those who are in need of food and shelter at this time in Spain.

This is his tweet.

#Barcelona If anyone needs shelter, food, Sikh houses of worship in the the Spanish city are open for all #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/Etx7Uzc2Rl — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 17, 2017

Here are other tweets from people who were sending their thoughts and prayers to the people in Barcelona.

my family and me pray for the victims in Barcelona. It is so terrible, stay strong #spain and #barcelona. #rip – #Terror I hate you! pic.twitter.com/Lx9zeYfxHt — C TP (@aka_demos) August 17, 2017

Stay safe beautiful #Barcelona these people are monsters… RIP to the victims. pic.twitter.com/IC1KciOP65 — Goal Digger (@FCBGoalDigger) August 17, 2017

Thoughts go out to everyone in Barcelona. Another attack in another beautiful city 😔 #barcelona #rip — Becci. (@BecciThomo) August 17, 2017

Prayers for all the families impacted by #Barcelona terrorist attack today! #RIP 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 For our country & 🙏🏽🙏🏽for global peace! — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) August 17, 2017

All the solidarity with #Barcelona and our condolences to the families of the victims and we hope that they will #RIP . — الرقة تذبح بصمت (@Raqqa_SL) August 17, 2017

They lacerate d world evryday n we can’t do anythyng wdot shouting.if d evil ppl chng mentality only dn d world will b safe #Barcelona #RIP — Promita Dey Pal🇮🇳 (@PromitaPdey) August 18, 2017

#Barcelona 💔😭RIP to those who lost their lives 💔what a messed up world 😔 — Nedal♏️ #SaveDinaAli (@Nedal_1996) August 17, 2017

rip to the wonderful people that lost their lifes in this terrible attack today 💛 #barcelona — lou ¨̮ (@louismyrogue) August 17, 2017

According to Reuters, the terrorist outfit ISIS claimed responsibility for the van attack through its news agency Amaq. This was soon after Spanish police released a photo of Driss Oukabir, the man who allegedly rented the van that was used in the attack.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd