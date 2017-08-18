Latest news

Barcelona terror attack: Twitter users reach out to the affected with help and support

After the Barcelona terror attack, many have taken to Twitter to send help and reach out to people in need of shelter and food, while others condemned terrorism, expressed grief and shared condolences.

August 18, 2017
Many have taken to Twitter to send help and reach out to people in need of shelter and food, while others condemned terrorism, expressed grief and shared condolences.
At least 13 people were killed and about a 100 injured in the deadly terror attack after a van ploughed into a crowd in Barcelona, Spain on August 17. As the Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the dreadful act, there is no dearth of people trying hard to come to terms with their loss. Soon after the attack, people took to Twitter to express their solidarity and condolences for the victims and the their relatives.

The incident took place in an area near the Las Ramblas avenue, a popular tourist district of the city. Hours after the attack, the Spanish Police killing five suspected terrorists in Cambrils, a place about 100kms to Barcelona’s south and confirmed that the suspects were planning another attack targetting the region again. One police officer and six civilians were injured by the attackers.

Harjinder S Kukreja, a Sikh Twitter user, took to the micro-blogging site to share details of Sikh Gurudwaras that are staying open and welcoming all those who are in need of food and shelter at this time in Spain.

This is his tweet.

Here are other tweets from people who were sending their thoughts and prayers to the people in Barcelona.

According to Reuters, the terrorist outfit ISIS claimed responsibility for the van attack through its news agency Amaq. This was soon after Spanish police released a photo of Driss Oukabir, the man who allegedly rented the van that was used in the attack.

