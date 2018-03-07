Latest News

Barbie ups its doll game for International Women’s Day; honours 17 historical and modern-day role models

For International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8, Barbie honours 17 global role models. As many mothers are often worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, Barbie aims to ignite a conversation on the importance of positive role models.

March 7, 2018
Ahead of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year to commemorate the movement for women’s rights, American company Mattel has announced the launch of 17 historical and modern-day role models from around the world. These dolls are inspired by various women that come from diverse backgrounds and fields and in some way or the other have broken boundaries to inspire others. Featuring renowned figures such as Chloe Kim, Patty Jenkins and Frida Kahlo, the company aims to show girls that they can be anything.

The official Twitter account of the brand shared an image featuring the Barbie role models and wrote, “With 86% of US moms worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls.”

“As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women’s Day because we know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Lisa McKnight, senior vice-president and general manager, Barbie, said in an official statement on the official website. “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life role models to remind them that they can be anything.” Moreover, they also urged the people to share their role models using the hashtag #MoreRoleModels

Following the post, many on social media appreciated the move and gave our their own opinion about the Barbie role model launch.

What do you think of this Barbie tribute? Tell us in the comments below.

