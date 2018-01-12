Trump cancels London trip, blames Obama; Tweeple come up with their own reasons to troll POTUS

As Doanld Trump called off his London trip blaming Obama, Twitterati came up with their own reasons as to why the POTUS cancelled his tour. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) As Doanld Trump called off his London trip blaming Obama, Twitterati came up with their own reasons as to why the POTUS cancelled his tour. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

There is hardly any tweet by US President Donald Trump that goes unnoticed in Twitterverse. While Twitterati were still not over the fact that he confused ‘consensual’ with ‘consequential’, and was in no mood to let it go, he wrote on Twitter why he called off his upcoming UK tour. Taking to Twitter, the POTUS blamed the Obama administration as his reason to call off what would have been his first visit to Britain. Trump cancelled his trip to London scheduled for next month to open a new embassy, blaming Barack Obama for selling off the old one for “peanuts” in a bad deal.

In his usual manner, he took to microblogging site and wrote, “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

As soon as his tweet went out, Tweeple went into a frenzy to slam him and underlining the real reason for cancelling his trip. Many reports suggested that large protests were expected in the British capital where Trump is quite unpopular.

Nope it’s because nobody wanted you to come. And you got the message. http://t.co/9xV7bFZQgL — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) January 12, 2018

As Trump blamed Obama for cancelling his trip, Tweeple are now sharing their own reasons to call off the London trip. With “reason I canceled my trip to London”, the sarcastic reasons and memes have flooded the microblogging site. Many called out him for being a racist and missing the trip especially after his ‘shithole’ remark towards African nations. Sample these:

I fixed it for you @realDonaldTrump: Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am a racist and don’t like it when people protest against me! Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! http://t.co/SKNBy2UP0l — Chris L Diaz 👨🏻 (@chrisldiaz) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Emilia Clarke having sold perhaps the best located and finest flat in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to date long-distance-NO! — Jared Rizzi (@JaredRizzi) January 12, 2018

The Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am a big #ShitholePresident , and I don’t want protesters making fun of me! http://t.co/3tvj8KUx4F — Boats #VetsResistSquadron (@deckape_1) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Arsenal having sold perhaps the most talented and finest player in London (Alexis Sanchez) for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in for 1.2 billion dollars (Robo Alexis). Bad deal. Wanted me to watch a match-NO! — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that Ringo won’t agree to follow me around the entire time singing Octopus’s Garden. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a fan of Chelsea having perhaps the best Premiere League club near the Thames and just got Ross Barkley for “peanuts,” only to sit him. Bad deal. — Jose Serrano (@Tony_Serranous) January 12, 2018

In my own case, I cancelled my London trip because they refused to coronate me as deputy Queen. — M. Idris (@Bmidris) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London because I don’t like peanuts. New embassy is 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon, why would Obama let me do that, finally thinking about me? I Don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@TheCartoonPOTUS) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of hanging with “commoners.” I wasnt invited to dine with the Royal Family and I will have to slum it in a regular hotel rather than sleep in a palace. Bad deal. NO! http://t.co/Zuvq4tP9yc — Charlie Fox (@CharlieFoxMusic) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of fried potato strips being called “chips” rather than using perhaps the best and finest possible name, “fries”. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — geezerp (@geezerp) January 12, 2018

Trump: the reason I canceled my trip to London is because I can’t find the shithole country on a map — Suzie (@smkp007) January 12, 2018

‘Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am jealous as hell of Pres Obama, so I’m blaming him, not ‘W’. Also, I’m scared of the thousands who’ll demonstrate. Not being pelted with shit!’

A spokesperson for Britain confirmed that he *would* be pelted with shit and worse. — Melissa Fntn #FBPE #StopBrexit #Remain (@MelisssfMelissa) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of Awoo having perhaps the most retweeted and talked about content in London, only to deactivate his account for 4.2 months. Bad mutual. Wanted me to welcome him back-NO! — Bret (proud shitholer 🇺🇸) (@hikikomorphine) January 12, 2018

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that no one knows who built Stonehenge or why they built it. During the summer solstice, the sunrise lines up with some of the stones in a particular way. NO! — Chuck Miller (@drsivana99) January 12, 2018

You all thought I canceled my trip to London because I’m a sad crybaby pee-pants, but the REAL reason is because a building is in the wrong place. You thought wrong! http://t.co/rhJz3APqlY — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) January 12, 2018

The decision to acquire a new London embassy site on the south bank of the Thames was announced in 2008 under George W. Bush along with the plans to put the Grosvenor Square site in Mayfair up for sale.

