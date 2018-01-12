Supreme Crisis

Trump cancels London trip, blames Obama; Tweeple come up with their own reasons to troll POTUS

US President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to London scheduled for next month to open a new embassy, blaming Barack Obama for selling off the old one for “peanuts” in a bad deal. Twitterati slammed him in a sarcastic way.

Published: January 12, 2018 4:33 pm
There is hardly any tweet by US President Donald Trump that goes unnoticed in Twitterverse. While Twitterati were still not over the fact that he confused ‘consensual’ with ‘consequential’, and was in no mood to let it go, he wrote on Twitter why he called off his upcoming UK tour. Taking to Twitter, the POTUS blamed the Obama administration as his reason to call off what would have been his first visit to Britain. Trump cancelled his trip to London scheduled for next month to open a new embassy, blaming Barack Obama for selling off the old one for “peanuts” in a bad deal.

In his usual manner, he took to microblogging site and wrote, “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

As soon as his tweet went out, Tweeple went into a frenzy to slam him and underlining the real reason for cancelling his trip. Many reports suggested that large protests were expected in the British capital where Trump is quite unpopular.

As Trump blamed Obama for cancelling his trip, Tweeple are now sharing their own reasons to call off the London trip. With “reason I canceled my trip to London”, the sarcastic reasons and memes have flooded the microblogging site. Many called out him for being a racist and missing the trip especially after his ‘shithole’ remark towards African nations. Sample these:

The decision to acquire a new London embassy site on the south bank of the Thames was announced in 2008 under George W. Bush along with the plans to put the Grosvenor Square site in Mayfair up for sale.

[with Reuters inputs]

