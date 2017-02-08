Barack Obama’s awesome vacay pictures turns tweeple nostalgic and jealous

Even Joe Biden seems sad Obama’s glowing. (Source: Twitter) Even Joe Biden seems sad Obama’s glowing. (Source: Twitter)

As one headline went, the only person who is glad that Barack Obama isn’t the President of the United States seems to be Barack Obama himself. Amid the continuous rants by US President Donald Trump on being treated unfairly by the media or why is cabinet isn’t getting approval or the series of controversial executive orders (and let’s not forget the bathrobe!), photos of a glowing Obama kite-surfing and having a blast on his vacation with Virgin Group founder and billionaire Richard Branson has people feeling the burn like no other.

First there were the photos of the former US president and first lady happily chatting away, then those adorable ones with Obama sporting a backward cap that got people nostalgic, and the latest set of images of Obama engaging in a kite-surfing battle with Branson has Twitter just plain jealous and utterly, if the reactions on Twitter are anything to go by.

From those who have been posting ‘miss you’ messages to those that completely understand his ‘distance’ from whatever’s happening in the United States, the photos of an ebullient Obama has overtaken Twitter timelines across the world, and tweeple have responded with a barrage of memes (obviously!).

But before we get to those, this is when Branson challenged Obama to a “battle of the waves”.

Who won when I challenged @barackobama to a battle of the waves? Watch the video to find out http://t.co/5hwjOvy2TK pic.twitter.com/LNdAu5gj1m — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 7, 2017

And then the Internet just couldn’t handle it.

America has collectively become Barack Obama’s salty ex-bae scrolling through his post-breakup IG like pic.twitter.com/XLVeZaXYY8 — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) February 7, 2017

All of us as we see the Obama vacation pics on the TL: pic.twitter.com/77QGxE0MyY — Bald & Boujee (@Pattric) February 7, 2017

Hard to see @BarackObama having great time at the beach while we’re all stuck here in this filthy swamp. #missyouobama — Angie V?? (@AngieGuest1) February 8, 2017

BABY COME BACK I CAN CHANGE pic.twitter.com/BgFbr4nA6Q — Stephen LaConte (@stephenlc) February 7, 2017

Seeing .@BarackObama on vacation makes me nostalgic for the good ol’ days…which were, you know, like a few months ago. #impeachtrump — Angry Pacifist (@sharon_emmm) February 7, 2017

Barack Obama turned off his phone on Jan 21st. It’s STILL off. — K a r i o. (@karrry_) February 7, 2017

That face when this mess is no longer your problem @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/mhk721J42j — Adrianna Garchar (@agarchar) February 7, 2017

When you finally block America’s number. pic.twitter.com/SVSNo93jol — top gang thug (@tamakloeee) February 7, 2017

Looking at President Obama’s vacation pics make me feel like I’m stalking an ex on Instagram. — Kirk Draco Franklin (@axolROSE) February 7, 2017

?? Nothing can compare to your first true love / so I hope this reminds you babe / when it’s real it’s forever so don’t forget about POT-US ?? pic.twitter.com/6PPdFUsPFn — Alex Bedder (@itgetsbedder) February 7, 2017

Obama just posed for the “I’m GREAT!” pic you’d petty post after a breakup. pic.twitter.com/DkmjF6CgTJ — Encyclopedia Black (@luckyturner) February 7, 2017

And our favourite… Oh Biden!

when u realize ur best friend is better friends with someone else pic.twitter.com/t6rTiOpqvF — jomny sun (@jonnysun) February 7, 2017

