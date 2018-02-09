Obama’s White House photographer Pete Souza posts India’s Republic Day Parade photo to troll Donald Trump

The former White House photographer Pete Souza poked fun at Donald Trump – once again! (Source: Pete Souza/Instagram) The former White House photographer Pete Souza poked fun at Donald Trump – once again! (Source: Pete Souza/Instagram)

It’s seems no one can beat the former White House photographer Pete Souza when it comes to trolling US President Donald Trump. Time and again, Souza has taken a sarcastic dig at the 71-year-old leader by posting perfectly-timed throwback pictures of ex-POTUS Barack Obama on his Instagram account. Be it the controversial travel ban or US First Lady Melania Trump’s rebuttal to hold his hand, Souza merely leaves any chance to poke fun at the president.

Recently, Trump faced backlash after ordering the Pentagon to plan a grand military parade — so as to appreciate American armed forces and showcase the strength of the world’s most powerful military. He was soon criticised for the move as Democrats called it a “frivolous and unnecessary” exercise. Taking a jibe at his decision, Souza shared a picture from India’s 2015 Republic Day Parade.

Still can’t make out the reason for his post? Let us tell you why the picture happens to be sassy. The picture was taken during the 2015 Republic Day parade when Obama was the Chief Guest. No sooner did he post it, Netizens were amused and couldn’t stop doling out their thoughts. Check out some reactions here.

Interestingly, this was not the only instance when he impressed social media users with his wit and sarcasm. Remember the day when Trump signed the controversial executive order about the ban on immigrants? Souza took the opportunity to post a picture of Obama with a school kid wearing a hijab. And, the caption read, “Talking with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in 2015.”

Meanwhile, just after the video of US First Lady Melania Trump swatting away her husband’s hand went viral, he posted a picture of the former First Couple and captioned it, “Holding hands.”

Isn’t it really tough to pick one favourite photo from all his posts? Which one do you like? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

