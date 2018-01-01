Barack Obama’s ‘top songs and books list’ from 2017 is a great hit with Netizens

Netizens are impressed with Barack Obama’s selection of songs and books from 2017. (Source: Pete Souza/Twitter) Netizens are impressed with Barack Obama’s selection of songs and books from 2017. (Source: Pete Souza/Twitter)

Barack Obama’s presidency may be over, but there are no signs of his popularity ebbing among the masses. On the last day of a rather tumultuous year, Obama – as did millions of others – took a look back at the past year. The former US president continued his long tradition of sharing his top playlist and books that inspired or moved him in 2017.

He shared a list of the best books he’d read during 2017, along with a list of his favourite songs of the year on Facebook. Expounding on why he started the tradition, the 44th POTUS wrote, “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.”

With a list of 12 books, it was a nice mix of both fiction and non-fiction. From The Power by Naomi Alderman to Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor, it’s a good list for bookworms. And if you are impressed by his favourite books, then prepared to be blown away by his picks for top songs. Mi Gente and Havana were his top favourite songs, a list that also included songs by Beyoncé-Jay Z and SZA.

Take a look at his lists here:

With over 95,000 shares in just a day, his list went viral not only on Facebook but also on Twitter, and many were impressed by his selections. However, seeing his playlist many thought it was made by his daughters.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Obama’s music taste. pic.twitter.com/vv7oUEVUVB — shania (@sj_peralta) December 31, 2017

obama said broken clocks was one of his fav songs of 2017 and i can’t stop picturing him singing “running back to the strip club” — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) December 31, 2017

Malia is definitely Obama’s playlist curator. — Anthony Osei (@AnthonyOsei) December 31, 2017

Got a shift at 10 AM

Gotta dip at 10 PM

Gotta get that cash

Won’t get past the lunch break

I ain’t had a smoke break

In about two days don’t break pic.twitter.com/J6leaMbBHC — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) December 31, 2017

Mental image of Barack Obama mobbin to Butterfly Effect saved 2017 — h (@halsey) December 31, 2017

why does obama have a better music taste than my locals — alecks (@starrryalex) December 31, 2017

obama really out there putting sign of the times by harry styles on his favorite songs of 2017 list, nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/F9fYu8LrkF — ju!ia (@pbnjulia) December 31, 2017

The ultimate twist in the knife that was 2017 is Obama including Sign of the Times in his favorite song list for the year. We miss a legend. — Becca Rohac (@beccarohac) January 1, 2018

Saw a list of Obama’s favorite songs of 2017 and it made me miss having a president that was not only a normal human being, but a cool person too. — Boo Radley (@ClauGasol) January 1, 2018

Seeing Kendrick, Chance, SZA, and Daniel Caesar on Obama’s list of favorite songs of 2017 was oddly satisfying — lil’ kayak (@childishbrobino) December 31, 2017

It’s lovely to see writers and artists be so giddy about being on President Barack Obama’s 2017 reading list and playlist. The power of Obama, y’all. pic.twitter.com/fCDG0bxNO3 — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) December 31, 2017

trump never read a book. Love & Miss You to a real President, Thank You President Obama — CarlaPizzicone (@CarlaPizzicone) January 1, 2018

My goal is to someday have a book that I wrote on Obama’s reading list 🙏 http://t.co/HSVS2hcdjO — Brinley (@brinlliance1) January 1, 2018

i was trying to go to sleep but i can’t stop thinking about how a song by the national is one of obama’s favorite songs of 2017. what a world. — -`, kins ´,- (@eliopoems) January 1, 2018

Obama posted his favorite songs of ‘17 and one of them was Broken clocks by @sza and since I also love that song i think we should just give this man a third term 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Lloyd (@unBRE_lievable) January 1, 2018

Omg Obama & I have such similar taste in music I’m shocked I love him. Broken clocks is the BEST song http://t.co/t3KnKPMJR2 — tyler the creator (@tylervalente) January 1, 2018

And it’s not just Tweeple who got excited, the authors and artiste in his list too lost their calm.

I️ CANT BELIEVE OBAMA SAID HAVANA WAS ONE OF HIS FAVORITE SONGS OF THE YEAR I️ AM REALLY CRUYING OH MY GOD DONT LOOKA T ME — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 31, 2017

there was a moment in 2017 when Barack Obama was sitting somewhere reading Basketball (And Other Things) oh fuck i think my heart just stopped someone call 911 immediately — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 31, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd