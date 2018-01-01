Top News

Barack Obama’s ‘top songs and books list’ from 2017 is a great hit with Netizens

Along with Tweeple, authors and artistes featuring in Barack Obama's 2017 list were thrilled and overjoyed. People couldn't stop talking how much they love his selection.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2018 10:01 pm
barack obama, obama 2017 book list, obama 2017 song list, obama playlist, obama favourite songs 2017, viral news, indian express Netizens are impressed with Barack Obama’s selection of songs and books from 2017. (Source: Pete Souza/Twitter)
Related News

Barack Obama’s presidency may be over, but there are no signs of his popularity ebbing among the masses. On the last day of a rather tumultuous year, Obama – as did millions of others – took a look back at the past year. The former US president continued his long tradition of sharing his top playlist and books that inspired or moved him in 2017.

He shared a list of the best books he’d read during 2017, along with a list of his favourite songs of the year on Facebook. Expounding on why he started the tradition, the 44th POTUS wrote, “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.”

With a list of 12 books, it was a nice mix of both fiction and non-fiction. From The Power by Naomi Alderman to Dying: A Memoir by Cory Taylor, it’s a good list for bookworms. And if you are impressed by his favourite books, then prepared to be blown away by his picks for top songs. Mi Gente and Havana were his top favourite songs, a list that also included songs by Beyoncé-Jay Z and SZA.

Take a look at his lists here:

With over 95,000 shares in just a day, his list went viral not only on Facebook but also on Twitter, and many were impressed by his selections. However, seeing his playlist many thought it was made by his daughters.

 

And it’s not just Tweeple who got excited, the authors and artiste in his list too lost their calm.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 01: Latest News