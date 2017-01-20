Barack Obama thanks Americans for making him a ‘better man’ in his emotional farewell letter from the White House

President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo) President Barack Obama waves at the conclusion of his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

As Donald Trump’s presidency set to commence after he takes oath as the 45th US President on Friday (January 20), the outgoing president Barack Obama expressed his gratitude for the American people in a farewell note.

In a moving final note, Obama wrote, “You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

Leaving a farewell letter to the next elected president on the last day of office has been a long tradition at the White House, but Obama used this opportunity to thank the people for their love and support. The POTUS wrote, “Before I leave my note for our 45th president, I wanted to say one final thank you for the honor of serving as your 44th. Because all that I’ve learned in my time in office, I’ve learned from you.”

Obama went on to also say that throughout these eight years, it is the citizens of the country that have “been the source of goodness, resilience, and hope” from which he has garnered all his strength.

From the great recession to Charleston shooting, from legalisation of same-sex marriage to 6-year-old Alex writing a letter to offer his home to Syrian refugee, he has mentioned it all and recollected every great moment in the past two terms when faith in humanity and unity of the country was redefined.

Underlying the resilience and his faith in American people he wrote, “I’ve seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I’ve seen our future unfolding.”

The letter was uploaded on the White House website and on his Facebook page. On Facebook, the letter was shared with historic pictures from his eight-year term and people could not control their emotions. The post has gone viral across social media platform in less than 24 hours and people have been bidding goodbye to their loved first family with a heavy heart. But even in his last letter, he has assured, “I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.”

And lastly he also reminded all, “America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’ ‘We the People.’ ‘We shall overcome.'”

