This farewell picture by Barack Obama’s photographer will make you extremely emotional

For the last eight years, while Barack Obama served as the president of the United States of America, he and his family have been photographed zillion times. But, the world came to know him up-close and personal through the eyes of Pete Souza. Yes, the former chief White House official photographer who has a long association with the Obamas for the last 12 years. On the final day, when the Obamas bid adieu from the ‘people’s home’, Souza presented the world with few farewell pictures of the 44th US president and signed off as the chief shutterbug for the former POTUS.

To say goodbye, the longtime White House photographer captured a poignant final shot of the Obama’s presidency, showing the outgoing president in a helicopter looking down at his old stomping grounds and home for last eight years. The lensman shared the photo on his Instagram page after Obama left the inauguration ceremony via the Executive One helicopter and captioned it, “Farewell.”

As part of the social media transition, like Obamas and Biden, Souza’s public profiles have been archived and changed too. All the photos documenting the Obama’s presidency have now been moved to an archived Instagram account @PeteSouza44 after the National Archives and Records Administration chronicled everything.

On Friday, he created a new personal account to document the final moments of Obama and posted some iconic photos that made many emotional. Along with this aerial photo, he also posted three other photos that include a portrait of Obama exiting the Oval office for the last time as the president.

From Obama playing with kids to intense moments with the former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and historic moments in the Obama tenure, Souza gave the world a sneak peek into the life of the Obama family for the past eight years. Over his tenure, he had captured over two million photos and the world fell in love every time.

