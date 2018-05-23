‘We ended up dancing all night’: Michelle Obama posts never-seen-before wedding photo with Barack Obama

This adorable throwback photo of Barack and Michelle Obama’s wedding day does emit a lot of love. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram) This adorable throwback photo of Barack and Michelle Obama’s wedding day does emit a lot of love. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram)

Former US President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama have been quite a popular couple — not just among the people in America, but worldwide. Adorable pictures of the two have often given relationship goals to people. While on Valentine’s Day, Michelle left Twitterati ‘aww-ing’ by dedicating a playlist to Barack, it is now a throwback picture of their wedding that has grabbed all the attention.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.”

After decades of “I dos,” this picture is a clear indication of the love the couple share. Moreover, it also highlights how their bond has only grown with time. In the picture, the young Michelle is seen sitting on a chair while Barack is probably trying to fix her shoe. Candid or not, it sure does emit a lot of love. Don’t you think so? Yet again, people on social media couldn’t stop gushing over the romance. Check out a few reactions here:

