Barack Obama’s presidential portrait starts a meme war, and it has ‘The Simpsons’ too

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stood on stage as their official portraits were unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama stood on stage as their official portraits were unveiled at a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Barack and Michelle Obama created history yet again as their official portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery among the elite white club of presidents in Washington on Monday (February 12). The event was also significant as it was for the first time that not one, but two African-American artists were selected to paint the former POTUS and the FLOTUS. As it is also the Black History Month, the unveiling of the Obama portraits created a huge buzz online and Netizens couldn’t stop praising the portraits for how beautifully it depicted their “favourite” President and First Lady.

While Obama’s huge 84-inch canvas was painted by New York-based artist Kehinde Wiley, best known for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of African Americans; Michelle Obama’s powerful imagery was painted by Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald.

The former president was painted in a suit – without a tie – against a background of leaves and flowers on the edge of a wooden chair, and the former FLOTUS looked lovely in a flowy dress with geometric patterns and a halter neckline. She was painted in a stoic and contemplative mood with her chin resting on her hand. Calling it “stunningly powerful” and “comforting”, Twitter users couldn’t stop gushing about the “groundbreaking moment”.

Can we talk about how stunningly powerful it is to see a black man in a garden the way Kehinde Wiley painted Barack Obama?! It dismantles so much and creates new visions of masculinity that black men rarely have the public permission to explore. pic.twitter.com/pwycHtbbDX — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) 12 February 2018

President Obama, the consummate gardner who tended our soil with a love and a fierceness this world has never seen, projects profound wisdom and the depth of his soul. I love every brushstroke. #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/RVSuC96Cr2 — meta (@metaquest) 12 February 2018

There’s something very comforting about the #Obamas. I seek solace in knowing they will be around for many more decades while I deeply miss their presence in everyday life. #ObamaPortraits #KehindeWiley #AmySherald #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/s7umH4dbQD — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) 12 February 2018

Watching the Obamas on TV is like gazing at a prize winning, elegant cake through a bake shop window, when all you got at home is a wrinkled bloated orange carrot. #ObamaPortraits — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) 12 February 2018

Watching Mrs. Obama speak makes me miss a President and First Lady who speak with eloquence, organization, rational thought patterns, but most of all without first grade level superlatives. #ObamaPortraits — Daniel M. (@JacobSizzle) 12 February 2018

Listening to the Obamas & artists speak this morning at the National Portrait Gallery lifted my spirits! I miss the dignity, class, intelligence, scandal free administration, & kindness we knew with Obamas in the White House! #BlackHistoryMonth #DemForce #VoteBlue #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/8G46U4RHdj — AnalisaSwan#DemForce (@Analisa_Swan) 12 February 2018

Monday morning joy as portraits of President and First Lady Obama are revealed by artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. Reminds me to hope. #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/6r4NtH0rxx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 February 2018

What did Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald do? THAT. They did THAT. History making portraits of the Obamas. #ObamaPortraits #myNPG pic.twitter.com/vFgc8RFWsQ — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) 12 February 2018

Celebrating greatness, challenging racists. Exactly what great art is supposed to do. #KehindeWiley #ObamaPortraits 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Q4pl2kx2FA — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) 12 February 2018

I feel emotional about the #ObamaPortraits. What a groundbreaking moment. Major congrats to Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald on their National Portrait Gallery OFFICIAL portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackArt pic.twitter.com/U7OSCrpclo — BRIANA 🎬🖤 (@briasoboojie) 12 February 2018

And even though Obama praised his wife’s portrait thanking Sherald for “capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman” he loves, he also joked about how he tried to negotiate with his painter for “shorter ears” and less grey hair.

But soon, something else grabbed Tweeple’s attention. It was the picturesque background of Barack Obama’s photo. Although each flower on the official portrait depicted his journey on Earth — chrysanthemum, the official flower of Chicago, Hawaii’s jasmine, blue lilies from Africa — all symbolic of Obama’s heritage, it reminded others of something else. For many, it was reminiscent of the famous Simpson “hiding in the bush” GIF, and a few others couldn’t stop cracking punny jokes about his predecessors. Soon, it became a hit meme on Twitter. Sample these:

sorry pic.twitter.com/ApQYOf5XF7 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) 12 February 2018

Most realistic and accurate presidential portrait ever… #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/1LlffsLri3 — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) 13 February 2018

What a fascinating time to be alive, God Bless the internet.#ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/b2jLPhGgwf — Ɠҽɱɱα εℓҽαɳσ૨™ (@Lady_Star_Gem) 12 February 2018

It looks like they painted Obama outside the White House behind the Oval Office #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/jFN1M96xnP — AJ (@ajfyi) 12 February 2018

Who knew President Obama was Team Luann? pic.twitter.com/m13SICi5Ze — Sam Herbst (@mrsamherbst) 12 February 2018

nice of him to honor his predecessors, the bushes http://t.co/A9XJOrDXCG — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) 12 February 2018

Is anyone else getting a Beyoncé vibe off Obama’s portrait? pic.twitter.com/FkcNVIVtte — Surlymom (@Surly_Mom) 12 February 2018

#ObamaPortrait I have put together my own gallery of Barry Soetero ~ see the entire thread please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Jr3jzZhHQD — Darrell Standing (@StandingDarrell)

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd