Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s last few memes that’ll make you cry and smile at the same time

These might make you tad bit emotional too.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: January 21, 2017 6:27 pm
Barack Obama joe bidem, obama joe memes, obama joe jokes, obama biden jokes, obama biden memes, barack obama joe biden, funny obama joe jokes, latest news, viral news For last eight year Barack Obama and Joe Biden have given the world solid friendship goals. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

America and the world are sad to see Barack Obama say goodbye to the White House after serving the nation as president for eight long years. From his eloquent speeches to witty dad-jokes, the world will miss it all, but among everything, it will be the cracking ‘bromance’ of him and Joe Biden that will probably be missed the most.

The friendship and mutual admiration of the two have been the subject of news during the last eight years of Obama’s presidency. Recently, a series of photos depicting their epic ‘bromance’ went viral on social media and believe it or not, the pictures were adorable. Right from Biden-Obama’s awesome post-retirement video, there has been the onslaught of Barack-Joe memes that has rocked the Internet.

Be it after the 2016 presidential elections, when there were talks that former vice-president might run for office in 2020, or most recently when Biden was awarded a Medal of Freedom — Obama-Biden jokes cracked people up, always.

And now, when finally the adorable duo bid adieu to the White House, there are series of new memes circulating across social media. But this time it’s somehow bittersweet. From jokes about swapping Trump’s oath (just imagine a 3 Idiot-ish speech swap!), to what if they do not leave the White House, these might make you tad bit emotional too.

Here are the last of Obama-Biden jokes.

Grab some tissues!

