Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s last few memes that’ll make you cry and smile at the same time

For last eight year Barack Obama and Joe Biden have given the world solid friendship goals. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) For last eight year Barack Obama and Joe Biden have given the world solid friendship goals. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

America and the world are sad to see Barack Obama say goodbye to the White House after serving the nation as president for eight long years. From his eloquent speeches to witty dad-jokes, the world will miss it all, but among everything, it will be the cracking ‘bromance’ of him and Joe Biden that will probably be missed the most.

Read | 12 tweets from Donald Trump’s inauguration that has the world ROFL-ing

The friendship and mutual admiration of the two have been the subject of news during the last eight years of Obama’s presidency. Recently, a series of photos depicting their epic ‘bromance’ went viral on social media and believe it or not, the pictures were adorable. Right from Biden-Obama’s awesome post-retirement video, there has been the onslaught of Barack-Joe memes that has rocked the Internet.

Read | After Donald Trump’s victory, Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s memes are ruling the Internet

Be it after the 2016 presidential elections, when there were talks that former vice-president might run for office in 2020, or most recently when Biden was awarded a Medal of Freedom — Obama-Biden jokes cracked people up, always.

And now, when finally the adorable duo bid adieu to the White House, there are series of new memes circulating across social media. But this time it’s somehow bittersweet. From jokes about swapping Trump’s oath (just imagine a 3 Idiot-ish speech swap!), to what if they do not leave the White House, these might make you tad bit emotional too.

Here are the last of Obama-Biden jokes.

Biden: “I switched the oaths”

Obama: “You what?”

Biden: …

Obama: …

Biden: “It’s in Russian”

pic.twitter.com/IySlYWEqGP — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 20, 2017

Obama: Alright Joe, this is it…

Biden: Donald better not get in my face…

Obama: Joe…

Biden: i’ll drop that mf…

Obama: i’m with it… pic.twitter.com/ExQ48gLCED — King. (@Yerzzus) January 20, 2017

Biden: “Guess what we now finally have time for”

Obama: “What Joe?”

Biden: “A Star Wars marathon” pic.twitter.com/r82yFeUmju — Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) January 20, 2017

Biden- “He stared you down when you left” Obama- “Joe relax sit down” Biden- “Nah, Fk that” pic.twitter.com/eUOX5G6FPF — Marcus (@OpTic_MBoZe) January 20, 2017

Obama: “Come on, buddy. Time to go.”

Joe: “I locked all the doors and gave him the wrong keys.”

Obama “Joe…”

Joe “I apologize for nothing” pic.twitter.com/vlD42gkTp4 — Motivational Biden (@MotivationBiden) January 20, 2017

BIDEN: I just texted Trump OBAMA: Oh no, Joe BIDEN: It was just 2 words [whispers] “urine trouble” OBAMA: pic.twitter.com/jjD46Nfysu — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) January 21, 2017

Biden: guess what ?

Obama: what Joe

Biden: it’s Friday; you ain’t got no job… and you ain’t got shit to do. pic.twitter.com/fGN2tZNGP5 — JayRiddle (@DRiddle__) January 20, 2017

Joe: “We can push both of them over the edge”

Obama: “Joe…”

Biden: “K, I’m gonna do it..” #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S5HrZkxzC7 — Mr. Ross (@rossbruce) January 20, 2017

“@AliQuqiiz: Biden : Why are we running back into the White House Obama : I Forgot to Clear My Browser History pic.twitter.com/1DzaiRxMkY” — Nicholas Munge (@NickMunge) January 21, 2017

biden: what if we just don’t leave, they can’t make us obama: joe we can’t just- biden: call me rosa parks cause i ain’t getting my ass up pic.twitter.com/U3lXKe6hGp — — (@wreckedari) January 21, 2017

Grab some tissues!

Obama: I guess this is goodbye. Shake my hand, Joe. Biden: IMMA HUG YOU Obama: Just shake my hand- Biden: pic.twitter.com/WRRnLEj84W — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 20, 2017

Joe Biden: You made me proud. Ya did good. Barack Obama: No my friend, WE did good. Joe Biden: Friends forever? Barack Obama: Family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4e0YXd4lRN — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 20, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd