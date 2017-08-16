Barack Obama’s tweet on Charlottesville just became the most ‘liked’ tweet in history

Charlottesville violence: In his tweet, Obama said: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” Charlottesville violence: In his tweet, Obama said: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…”

Former US President Barack Obama’s tweet just became the most ‘Liked Tweet’ ever. Obama tweeted an anti-racism post in the backdrop of the Charlottesville violence that touched the hearts of many. Within hours of putting out his message, Obama’s tweet, in which he quoted iconic South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, garnered more than 2.9 million likes at the time of writing this article.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” the

tweet read. It was posted on Saturday along with a photo of 56-year-old Obama looking up to a window of children of different ethnicities and races.

Obama’s tweet became the most liked ever, taking the top spot from pop sensation Ariana Grande’s tweet with 2.7 million likes, followed by popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscars selfie tweet with 2.4 million likes. Grande’s heartfelt tweet had come in response to a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people after she performed a concert in Manchester, England, in May.

In an official statement, Twitter said: “It is also currently the 5th most Retweeted Tweet ever.” Another Silicon Valley-based social media company told PTI, “This Tweet from @BarackObama just became the most Liked Tweet ever. It set the record at approximately 10:07 EST.”

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The tweet has been endorsed by more than 2.9 million social media users and has also been retweeted by over 1.2 million times.

Obama’s tweet, which quotes a line from Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom” came after a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 others were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally Charlottesville. Two police officers also died on Saturday when their helicopter monitoring the rally crashed.

(With inputs from PTI)

