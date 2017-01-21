Barack Obama and Michelle Obama tweet they’ll be back soon and people can’t be happier

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd as they board an Air Force jet to depart Andrews Air Force base in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd as they board an Air Force jet to depart Andrews Air Force base in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

January 19 was the last day of Barack Obama as the President of the United States and he, along with Michelle Obama, left for a vacation right after Donald Trump’s oath-taking ceremony. Trump, on January 20, became the 45th President of the United States and has already made changes that has got Americans worried. The White House has now removed the sections on “LGBT”, “health care” and “climate change” from the official website and added “America First Energy Plan”, “America First Foreign Policy” and “Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community”.

Many took to social media to voice their concern. “Remember when all those Trump supporters said “he won’t tamper with LGBT rights!” Well, he already deleted us from the White House website,” wrote a user. “First action of Trump admin? Removing policies on LGBT workers, and climate change from whitehouse web site! It looks as bad as expected,” wrote another user. Some even tweeted they wanted to the Obamas back in action.

Probably in response, Barack Obama who has changed his Twitter handle to @BarackObama from @POTUS44, tweeted that he’d come back to work after a short vacation. Michelle Obama tweeted the same. “Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work,” wrote the former president. “After an extraordinary 8 years, I’ll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about,” tweeted the former first lady.

Both their tweets have gone viral on social media because people can’t be happier to hear the news. “I feel sage and protected,” tweeted a user. “@MichelleObama Hope to see you at the #Inauguration in 3 years 11 months 30 days 18 hours and 9 minutes. #Obama2020,” tweeted another.

@MichelleObama take as long as you need. We’re in this for the long haul 👍 — John Byrne (@dearjohnbyrne) January 20, 2017

@BarackObama Stay active Barack. The liberal world needs you. — Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) January 20, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd