Bringing the bro-code back? Barack Obama posts hilarious meme for Joe Biden’s birthday

Remember the time when Obama-Biden memes were a hit trend on the micro-blogging site? Well, former US president Barack Obama just added to the list with an adorable birthday meme for former vice president Joe Biden.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:November 21, 2017 5:29 pm
barack obama, joe biden, obama biden memes, joe biden birthday, barack obama tweets, joe biden twitter, barack obama twitter, barack obama joe biden bromance, barack obama joe biden friendship, former US president barack obama, former vice president joe biden, indian express, indian express news Have you seen the hilarious meme that Barack Obama created for Joe Biden’s birthday? (Source: Twitter)
Barack Obama is not only a good leader, but a great meme maker too! Can’t believe it? Well, the former US president wished ex-vice president Joe Biden on November 20 with an adorable meme on Twitter. Bringing the bro-code back to capture their friendship over the years, Obama added a pinch of humour and sarcasm for his political companion in the meme. He wrote: “ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth– BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

Remember the time when Obama-Biden memes were a hit trend on the micro-blogging site? Not just during their reign, but right after Donald Trump’s victory too… But, who knew the former president himself would add on to that list? With the rib-ticking caption, Obama tried to paint a picture of the good old times when Biden couldn’t help but interrupt him during his speech.

Check out the tweet he shared here.

No sooner did he post it, social media was full of memories of their friendship and the time when such memes used to rule the Internet instead of the satirical tweets for Trump.

Check out some reactions here.

Can’t get enough of their bromance? Check out another hilarious meme that Biden reportedly called his “favourite” earlier. Steal a glance at the tweet here.

So adorable, isn’t it?

