Bringing the bro-code back? Barack Obama posts hilarious meme for Joe Biden’s birthday

Barack Obama is not only a good leader, but a great meme maker too! Can’t believe it? Well, the former US president wished ex-vice president Joe Biden on November 20 with an adorable meme on Twitter. Bringing the bro-code back to capture their friendship over the years, Obama added a pinch of humour and sarcasm for his political companion in the meme. He wrote: “ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth– BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

Remember the time when Obama-Biden memes were a hit trend on the micro-blogging site? Not just during their reign, but right after Donald Trump’s victory too… But, who knew the former president himself would add on to that list? With the rib-ticking caption, Obama tried to paint a picture of the good old times when Biden couldn’t help but interrupt him during his speech.

Check out the tweet he shared here.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

No sooner did he post it, social media was full of memories of their friendship and the time when such memes used to rule the Internet instead of the satirical tweets for Trump.

Check out some reactions here.

HE FINALLY MADE HIS OWN MEME!! I miss the Obama/Joe friendship memes so much it almost hurts. — Beatrix (@_beaverhousen) November 20, 2017

That’s what I thought @BarackObama finally used himself as a meme 😂😂 — Nick Gulsvig (@TheGmanGulsvig) November 20, 2017

He did do the “Thanks, Obama” meme when he was office too — Asch Conformity (@AschConformity_) November 20, 2017

We miss the days when the most interpersonal drama the White House had was a President wishing his Vice President happy birthday in the middle of a speech. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 20, 2017

Now we have to worry about nuclear war, sexual assault, treason, and the flames of racism and misogyny. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 20, 2017

Not to mention a complete tearing down of the Constitution and daily attacks on our freedom of speech and of the press. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 20, 2017

Happy Birthday Joe! We miss you! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 20, 2017

Biden 2020! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 20, 2017

Obama/Biden the best combination in history! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 20, 2017

Can’t get enough of their bromance? Check out another hilarious meme that Biden reportedly called his “favourite” earlier. Steal a glance at the tweet here.

“See? Doesn’t this feel right?”

“Joe I’m not leaving my wife for you.”

“You said we’d be together forev-”

“8 years. I said 8 years.” pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00 — 🦃l’ QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016

So adorable, isn’t it?

