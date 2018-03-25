Presents Latest News

Ball-tampering row: Steve Smith banned for one Test, fined 100% match fee, Tweeple say ‘not enough’

After Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft confessed of attempted ball tampering during the third day’s play in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, fans around the world were irked. But when ICC just banned him for one Test, Netizens were left fuming.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 25, 2018 9:05 pm
Steve Smith, Steve Smith banned, ICC, International cricket council, S. Smith, Ball tampering, Cameron Bancroft, Australia national cricket team, Cricket, indian express Steve Smith resigned as the captain of the team for the remainder of the third Test match amd it further angered Netizens. (Source: ICC/ Twitter)
Cricket is often referred to as the ‘gentleman’s game’ and when the world came to know about the recent ball-tampering scandal involving Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, fans were shocked. As the Australian players confessed to have attempted ball tampering during the third day’s play in the Cape Town Test against South Africa, not just South Africans, it irked cricket lovers from around the globe. Demand for strongest action against the players flooded social media platforms with many eminent players joining the debate.

As visuals of Cameron Bancroft using a “Yellow object” while rubbing the rough side of the ball in the second session of Day 3 went viral along with those of him hiding it inside his trousers, it got Netizens talking.

And when finally the two players confessed to using illegal means to affect the condition of the ball, it led to a serious protest online. #SteveSmith, #Bacroft and #SandPaperGate started dominated Twitter trends globally with users slamming the duo. Many felt this is not the first time they did it but probably the first instance where they were caught.

As furore continued, Smith faced backlash and even Australian government stepped in. He resigned as the captain of the team for the remainder of the third Test match and later ICC banned him for one Test along with a 100 per cent fine of match fee. Bancroft too was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points. However, many on social media felt this wasn’t enough. Some even argued that the duo should be “banned for lifetime.” Sample these:

