BAFTA 2018: Kate Middleton does not wear black, Twitterati feel she is not supporting Time’s Up

BAFTA 2018: By not wearing black, Kate Middleton has been accused of not lending support to the Time’s Up campaign. (Source: AP) BAFTA 2018: By not wearing black, Kate Middleton has been accused of not lending support to the Time’s Up campaign. (Source: AP)

The 71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was a socially charged event, much like Golden Globe Awards, with celebrities turning up in black to lend their support to the Time’s Up campaign. While almost all the stars in London donned black, Kate Middleton was a glaring exception. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the awards with husband Prince William, wore an olive-green Jenny Packham gown with a black ribbon belt. Middleton is famous for her philanthropy work and her apparent non-participation in the Time’s Up campaign has come as a rude shock to many. However, there could be multiple reasons for it. Members of the royal family are restricted from expressing their views on any political campaign. They are also not supposed to not make any political statements and neither wear black unless they are attending a funeral or Remembrance Day. Middleton too is bound by the same restrictions.

This, however, has not stopped people on social media from slamming the pregnant Duchess. While one wrote, “Kate Middleton shuns #timesup black dress code, clearly not a woman’s woman!”, another said, “V.disappointed that Kate Middleton didn’t wear BLACK in solidarity with other women. I guess she wanted to look different to commoners, the proletariat that pay taxes to support her lifestyle! Shameful!”

The black belt sported by her, that can be read as her way of participating in the movement has not gone unnoticed but many are opining that the gesture is too less. However, there are also some people who have vocally expressed their support for the Duchess. “The women on twitter tonight shaming the duchess for wearing dark green need to give their pretend feminist heads a shake!! The hypocrisy in your tweets are ridiculous! How about build women up not tear them down” wrote one, while another tried to reason and wrote, “Everyone needs to calm down about Kate Middleton not wearing black. She’s NOT ALLOWED TO! Members of the royal family aren’t allowed to be political or any part of activism.”

Everything said and done, the Duchess undoubtedly looked ravishing in the green dress.

Here are some of the reactions.

There were some scathing criticism that the Duchess faced.

I know the Royals aren’t supposed to get involved with “protests” or anything… but would it really have been THAT bad for Kate Middleton to wear black??? #BAFTAs2018 But she couldnt have worn black because of protocal right? ???? And these are just the first few that show up by googling kate middleton black. pic.twitter.com/wvEPNlrPHX — Elaine Duff | Eibhlín Ní Dhuibh (@ElaineDuff4) February 18, 2018 — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) February 18, 2018

Kate Middleton shuns #timesup black dress code, clearly not a woman’s woman! #EEBAFTAs — Johanna (@decadedesigner) February 18, 2018

V.disappointed that Kate Middleton didn’t wear BLACK in solidarity with other women. I guess she wanted to look different to commoners, the proletariat that pay taxes to support her lifestyle! Shameful! #metoo #TimesUp #BAFTAs #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Elg36EGM2G — JohnR EU (@JohnRobb1231) February 18, 2018

Dear #KateMiddleton your time is up! A black belt? Seriously? We’re ready for our new role model in Meghan Markle! #BAFTAs2018 — Sal (@httpsxlmx) February 18, 2018

However, there were many who supported her as well.

People hurling abuse at Kate Middleton for not wearing black to the #BAFTAs need to remember that as a member of the Royal family, she can’t show support towards a political affiliation or bias. — Becky Weaver (@becky2293) February 18, 2018

Kate Middleton looks so beautiful in that dress and glad she didn’t follow the black dress code #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/aQgU0sI1rf — Guler (@guleryuksel93) February 18, 2018

Could be a number of reasons #KateMiddleton seems not into #BAFTAs2018 (to you) – pregnancy is tiring too, don’t forget :) — Devon (@DevonPippa) February 18, 2018

The women on twitter tonight shaming the duchess for wearing dark green need to give their pretend feminist heads a shake!! The hypocrisy in your tweets are ridiculous! How about build women up not tear them down #BAFTAs #KateMiddleton — Rebecca Kellett (@RebeccaKellett) February 18, 2018

The color of Kate Middleton’s dress will not stop sexual assault and rape from happening. Let’s start by raising our children to respect others so they don’t grow up to sexually assault or rape other people. — Miranda Garrison Brown (@MirandaLGBrown) February 18, 2018

Yes, Kate Middleton didn’t wear black, but the royal family aren’t allowed to make political statements (even though I personally don’t see standing up for sexual harassment as a political statement). But she did have black accessories and she didn’t wear a bright colour. #BAFTAS pic.twitter.com/5GoPneQ50W — rachel ?? (@slagathoe) February 18, 2018

Everyone needs to calm down about Kate Middleton not wearing black. She’s NOT ALLOWED TO! Members of the royal family aren’t allowed to be political or any part of activism. #BAFTAs — Paige Stainsby (@PaigeStainsby3) February 18, 2018

Ahhh nice to see the feminists out in full force tonight criticising Kate Middleton for having the cheek to CHOOSE whatever she wants to wear tonight! I think she looks gorgeous, this movement doesn’t give you a right to dictate how people dress #Katemiddleton — Siobhan Bennett 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@shivversss) February 18, 2018

I swear Kate Middleton could go out wearing a bin bag and still look incredible! #BAFTA — Jess 💘 (@Jatterson) February 18, 2018

Actions speak louder than words, hashtags, and bandwagon attire. I don’t doubt that #KateMiddleton has done far more humanitarian work than ANYBODY else there.#BAFTA #DuchessofCambridge — Guest Account (@GuestAccount19) February 19, 2018

