  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

BAFTA 2018: Kate Middleton does not wear black, Twitterati feel she is not supporting Time’s Up

Much like the Golden Globes Awards, almost all the stars turned up in black at BAFTA. However, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge was a glaring exception. Middleton, who is famous for her philanthropy work, wore an olive green Jenny Packham with a black ribbon belt. She has been accused for not supporting the Time's Up campaign.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | Updated: February 19, 2018 1:23 pm
bafta, bafta 2018, kate middleton, kate middleton dress, kate middleton at bafta, kate middleton dress at bafta, why kate middleton did not wear black at bafta, indian express, indian express news BAFTA 2018: By not wearing black, Kate Middleton has been accused of not lending support to the Time’s Up campaign. (Source: AP)
Related News

The 71st British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) was a socially charged event, much like Golden Globe Awards, with celebrities turning up in black to lend their support to the Time’s Up campaign. While almost all the stars in London donned black, Kate Middleton was a glaring exception. The Duchess of Cambridge, who attended the awards with husband Prince William, wore an olive-green Jenny Packham gown with a black ribbon belt. Middleton is famous for her philanthropy work and her apparent non-participation in the Time’s Up campaign has come as a rude shock to many. However, there could be multiple reasons for it. Members of the royal family are restricted from expressing their views on any political campaign. They are also not supposed to not make any political statements and neither wear black unless they are attending a funeral or Remembrance Day. Middleton too is bound by the same restrictions.

This, however, has not stopped people on social media from slamming the pregnant Duchess. While one wrote, “Kate Middleton shuns #timesup black dress code, clearly not a woman’s woman!”, another said,  “V.disappointed that Kate Middleton didn’t wear BLACK in solidarity with other women. I guess she wanted to look different to commoners, the proletariat that pay taxes to support her lifestyle! Shameful!”

The black belt sported by her, that can be read as her way of participating in the movement has not gone unnoticed but many are opining that the gesture is too less. However, there are also some people who have vocally expressed their support for the Duchess. “The women on twitter tonight shaming the duchess for wearing dark green need to give their pretend feminist heads a shake!! The hypocrisy in your tweets are ridiculous! How about build women up not tear them down” wrote one, while another tried to reason and wrote, “Everyone needs to calm down about Kate Middleton not wearing black. She’s NOT ALLOWED TO! Members of the royal family aren’t allowed to be political or any part of activism.”

Everything said and done, the Duchess undoubtedly looked ravishing in the green dress.

Here are some of the reactions.

There were some scathing criticism that the Duchess faced.

 

However, there were many who supported her as well.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out to us at @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 19: Latest News