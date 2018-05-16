From writers to dieticians, people are sharing #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob and it is hilarious!

These #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob are so bad that they are good. (Source: nilsoceanic/Twitter) These #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob are so bad that they are good. (Source: nilsoceanic/Twitter)

Social media users seem to have become experts at playing the meme game. So, when bizarre stock images grabbed eyeballs on the Internet, how could Netizens let go of the golden opportunity? Scientists, teachers, doctors, dietitians and journalists, many people took to Twitter to share hilarious photos of their professions depicted in those images that seemed to be nowhere close to the real job.

According to a report in iflscience, Biophysics professor Nicole Paulk was apparently one of the first to have used the hashtag and many followed suit. People on social media are sharing bad stock photos of their jobs with the hashtag #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob and it then went viral.

While one, perhaps a dietician, wrote, “Obviously my job as a dietitian is to size up a big bowl of fruits with measuring tapes whilst very appropriately wearing my apron lab coat. Are you eating your 150 cm worth of fruit everyday?” another wrote, “This picture is very accurate. As a journalist I do indeed sit around in an empty room on a typewriter all day, wearing a fedora and suspenders and put one finger up whenever I finish writing a sentence.”

Meanwhile, an aquatic summed it up perfectly in his sarcastic tweet: “As an aquatic #ecologist I’m always wearing a cleanroom suit when sampling in nature. In addition, I’m indeed able to identify #phytoplankton communities with the naked eye.” Check out some more reactions here.

My job is so unknown to the public that I can’t find any #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob… pic.twitter.com/wQMjYO3lmT — Nick Ryckx (@NRyckx) May 16, 2018

Obviously my job as a dietitian is to size up a big bowl of fruits with measuring tapes whilst very appropriately wearing my apron lab coat. Are you eating your 150 cm worth of fruit everyday? 🙄#BadStockPhotosofMyJob pic.twitter.com/PYz2gq5npj — Rajshri Roy (@DrRajshriRoy) May 16, 2018

this picture is very accurate. As a journalist I do indeed sit around in an empty room on a typewriter all day, wearing a fedora and suspenders and put one finger up whenever I finish writing a sentence. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/QqSq6vKBa9 — Vanja Kadic (@vanja_kadic) May 16, 2018

As an aquatic #ecologist I’m always wearing a cleanroom suit when sampling in nature. In addition, I’m indeed able to identify #phytoplankton communities with the naked eye.#BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/ejskH04hsr — Nils Hintz (@NilsOceanic) May 16, 2018

Searched for a stock photo of a “professor”. Note that the cartoon pops up in the search before the woman. #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/uGt7qJeTzG — Stacey Springs (@SpringsStacey) May 6, 2018

I don’t know what people are going on about with #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob This is exactly what I look like when I write. pic.twitter.com/HCb0uSFEOm I always give a thumbs up after a pelvic exam, it’s so not creepy at all #BadStockPhotosOfMyJob pic.twitter.com/wzOW0ULr1f — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) May 6, 2018 — Shanna Germain (@ShannaGermain) May 6, 2018

Which stock photo best describes your job? Tell us in the comments below.

