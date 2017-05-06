Whoa! Baby holding his mom’s contraceptive device goes viral, but was he born with it?

May the force with the baby! (Source: Lucy Hellein/Instagram) May the force with the baby! (Source: Lucy Hellein/Instagram)

With bizarre things spewing out in the online world these days, anything can create a chaos or fill with admiration! One such peculiar incident is breaking the Internet right now. A baby said to have been born carrying the same contraceptive device that her mother used to avoid pregnancy is taking the cyber space with a storm. Can you believe it?

ALSO SEE | VIDEO: This dad simply chants ‘Om’ to put his child to sleep; watch it to believe it

Well, most of us know about different contraceptive methods that can help us from not getting pregnant. While there are birth control pills and condoms, another pragmatic method happens to be the IUD (intrauterine device), which is said to be 99 per cent efficacious. The T-shaped device is fitted into the womb of a woman to avoid pregnancy, and it effectively blocks the sperm from reaching the egg.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This mom-to-be got a rocking surprise when she saw her baby’s ultrasound

However, it does fail in one per cent cases. In one such rare case, the device fell off but Texas-based mother Lucy Hellein decided to conceive the little one even though she got the device fitted four months prior to the pregnancy news.

When the device couldn’t be spotted in her ultrasound, her doctor assumed that “it had fallen out.” Lucy told Metro.co.uk “I cannot imagine my life without Dexter definitely he was meant to be. His original due date was May 4 and even the doctor said ‘the force was strong with this one’. Although he wasn’t planned, my family and I feel incredibly blessed.”

ALSO READ | 14-month-old toddler laughs as five firefighters try to free him from locked car

What’s more, a picture of her new-born son Dexter Tyler clutching the T-shaped device in his fist went viral with more than 60,000 shares just after being uploaded on the social media. Some news portals went on to say that the little one was born with it, but it seems to be a hoax. It turns out that a picture was clicked of him holding the device.

“The nurse placed it in the hand of her son as a sort of tongue-in-cheek nod to conceiving while having an IUD in,” Hellein told First Coast News later. A friend posted it on Facebook later on and it was being shared around the world. “I didn’t think it would go viral,” the mother-of-three said. Well, all we can say is may the force be with the baby!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd