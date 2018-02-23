Say ‘I love you’ with avocado: Instagrammers are in love with this new proposal trend

Avocado proposals are a thing now! Do you wish your partner popped the question like that too? (Source: hashtagido, fooddeco/Instagram) Avocado proposals are a thing now! Do you wish your partner popped the question like that too? (Source: hashtagido, fooddeco/Instagram)

Wedding are an extravagant affair, and it’s not just the D-day that counts but everything that builds up to it — right from the proposal to the pre-wedding photo shoot and finally, the honeymoon. Yes, the wedding countdown starts right from the day a guy or a girl goes down on his/her knees. To make sure it is perfectly chronicled in time, many trends have caught up with couples across the globe who are all set to pop the question. And, avocado proposal seems to be the latest buzz!

Wondering what it really is? Well, couples have been using avocados as the ring box. No kidding! As much as we like the goodness of avocado, lovebirds have come out with a whole new purpose of buying the green fruit. Instagram is filled with pictures of couples proposing the love of their lives with a ring kept inside an avocado.

How it all started? An Amsterdam-based food stylist and photographer, cookbook author of ‘Avocado’ & ‘Sweet Potato’ Colette Dike posted a photo of the “avo box,” and wrote, ‘Tag someone who should propose like this’, and a wave of reactions followed making it into a ‘thing’. After all, who doesn’t like a juicy and nicely pitted avocado — especially if it comes with a sparkling stone inside!

Instagrammer Taylor Selby posted a photo of her fiancé down on one knee with the slightly overripe fruit in-hand which had a ring in it. “I couldn’t help but share the BEST & most creative proposal/best day of my life in honour of 6 months until we say I do!!!! now, where is the avocado emoji?!” she wrote. Check out some more pictures here.

So, who else wishes to have an avocado proposal this year? Let us know in the comments below.

