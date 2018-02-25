Avocado proposals are now a thing among millennials: I avocaDO!

The avocado conveniently opens up like a ring box, making it the perfect decoy. Here’s to aving your avo and eating it too! (Source: Food Deco/Instagram) The avocado conveniently opens up like a ring box, making it the perfect decoy. Here’s to aving your avo and eating it too! (Source: Food Deco/Instagram)

Back in 2016, Ben Stevenson popped open an avocado that miraculously had a diamond ring instead of the pit, and asked his girlfriend Taylor Selby to marry him. Two years later, #AvocadoProposal seems to have become the latest proposal rage among the ever-new-idea-hunting millennials. So much so, that the now married couple couldn’t believe the phenomenon their creative proposal had become.

In an Instagram post on Saturday (February 24), Selby said, “still in shock at the madness of this week! who knew our avocado engagement would go completely viral two years later! and yes, we cut an avocado instead of a cake at our wedding”, along with two photos — of the wedding avo cake and another of herself in a quirky pair of avo leggings.

Selby had posted a pic of Stevenson down on one knee, holding a browning avocado with the diamond ring, back in October 2016, with the message, “I couldn’t help but share the BEST & most creative proposal/best day of my life in honour of 6 months until we say I do!!!! now where is the avocado emoji?!” It took its time, but the creative proposal caught the interest of many and soon people began posting photos and videos of themselves proposing to their partners with an avocado.

Around February 14, this year, things even went commercial as an Instagram account Food Deco posted a picture of an avo with a ring, saying, “Tag someone who should propose like this”. The post got over 11,000 reactions and more than 2,000 comments with people tagging others who could take inspiration. British supermarket Asda even ran a romantic campaign around the AvocadoProposal by pasting stickers on certain avos which were “Perfect for Proposal.”

The fruit, which is known for being extremely healthy and has become quite a favourite in Indian cities as well, conveniently opens up like a ring box, making it the perfect decoy. Here’s to aving your avo and eating it too!

