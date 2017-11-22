Man gets served ‘veg meal’ of ‘apple and pear’ on airline; Twitterati outraged

Food fantasy? Not so much! A guy had pre-booked a vegetarian meal on his flight, and he got an apple and pear as a result. Go figure?! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Food fantasy? Not so much! A guy had pre-booked a vegetarian meal on his flight, and he got an apple and pear as a result. Go figure?! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Following a series of in-flight incidents that have been creating a buzz on social media, here’s another that is being regarded an assault to the culinary senses of passengers. Not only that, a single tweet seems to have unleashed a barrage of angst with respect to airline food in Twitterverse. Recently, a passenger who asked for a vegetarian meal on Colombia’s Avianca Airlines was served a cling-wrapped apple and a pear, along with a knife and fork. No kidding!

Well, unless you’re travelling in first or business class, it’s very rare that people praise airline food, especially if you’re a vegetarian. But writer Steve Hogarty’s experience is a class apart. Like one comment to his photo tweet said, the meal is not vegetarian but fruitarian. Hogarty tweeted out a picture of his ‘vegetarian meal’, saying, “The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork.”

The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/CT7hypCylb — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 17, 2017

The photo soon garnered a lot of attention on Twitterverse, and if one thought that his experience was one of a kind, they would stand corrected as other Tweeple responded with similar photos of in-flight vegetarian meal experiences. Some others recounted their horrid experiences with airline food as well. Check out some of the reactions here.

I asked for a veggie meal on a flight once and this is what I got. At least yours was wrapped pic.twitter.com/1yU8GCceO4 — Dave O’Carroll (@DaveOCarroll) November 18, 2017

On a recent @British_Airways flight I asked for a vegetarian meal and they told me they had none left, but kindly offered me chicken or beef as an alternative. I eventually got given some cheese. — Mike Gilyatt (@MikeGilyatt) November 18, 2017

Vitamin c deficiency can strike at any time at any altitude,😂😱 — harry (@Harrythiefpott) November 18, 2017

this happened to me once on a long haul flight from the UK to Canada. I was given an orange and a kiwi fruit. I was starving. — Ros Baker (@RosBaker1) November 19, 2017

This is what @ThaiAirways calls a vegetarian meal. Notice the poured out bag of mixed nuts 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FAUopx6qDW — Frances Deighton (@Franny_Dee) November 21, 2017

technically it’s not vegetarian, this meal is fruitarian #fact — Ashwin Abinashi (@AshwinAbinashi) November 18, 2017

You can’t really compare this with vegetarian meals on other airlines. That would be comparing apples and pears. — Edna Welthorpe (Mrs) (@ednawelthorpe) November 18, 2017

….and the meat eater’s meal is a live rabbit and a cosh? — Bald. D. Geezer (@baldygeezer) November 17, 2017

Preordered nut free meal with Virgin and the label said may comtain nuts. 11year old daughter had no food on 9 hour flight ! — emma pye (@epye1) November 19, 2017

It’s better than the special meals @AmericanAir offers in first class on most domestic flights, which is nothing. — Barry Graham (@BarryGraham) November 19, 2017

Disgraceful. I would have expected this 20 years ago but not now! — MrsP (@MrsPetitions) November 18, 2017

Once the photo went viral, it caught the eye of the guys over at Avianca, who tweeted out an apology to their “valuable” customer. To which, Hogarty gave an epic reply.

Service is our priority, please let us know your flight date/number and also your contact information via DM. This is not our standard so we surely will investigate as soon as possible. AC — Avianca (@Avianca) November 17, 2017

I will DM you some recipe ideas. — Steve Hogarty (@misterbrilliant) November 18, 2017

Have you ever experience something as bizarre as this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd