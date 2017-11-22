Top Stories

Man gets served ‘veg meal’ of ‘apple and pear’ on airline; Twitterati outraged

A man was served an apple and a pear in the name of a vegetarian in-flight meal. He shared a photo on Twitter, opening the floodgates of similar experiences from fellow Netizens, leading to the the airline apologising.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 22, 2017 8:20 pm
Food fantasy? Not so much! A guy had pre-booked a vegetarian meal on his flight, and he got an apple and pear as a result. Go figure?!  (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

Following a series of in-flight incidents that have been creating a buzz on social media, here’s another that is being regarded an assault to the culinary senses of passengers. Not only that, a single tweet seems to have unleashed a barrage of angst with respect to airline food in Twitterverse. Recently, a passenger who asked for a vegetarian meal on Colombia’s Avianca Airlines was served a cling-wrapped apple and a pear, along with a knife and fork. No kidding!

Well, unless you’re travelling in first or business class, it’s very rare that people praise airline food, especially if you’re a vegetarian. But writer Steve Hogarty’s experience is a class apart. Like one comment to his photo tweet said, the meal is not vegetarian but fruitarian. Hogarty tweeted out a picture of his ‘vegetarian meal’, saying, “The vegetarian meal on this flight is an apple and a pear wrapped in clingfilm, served with a knife and fork.”

 

The photo soon garnered a lot of attention on Twitterverse, and if one thought that his experience was one of a kind, they would stand corrected as other Tweeple responded with similar photos of in-flight vegetarian meal experiences. Some others recounted their horrid experiences with airline food as well. Check out some of the reactions here.

Once the photo went viral, it caught the eye of the guys over at Avianca, who tweeted out an apology to their “valuable” customer. To which, Hogarty gave an epic reply.

Have you ever experience something as bizarre as this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 22: Latest News