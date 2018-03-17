Latest news

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer is out, and funny Twitter memes spell out the comedy in tragedy

Ever since the trailer of 'Avengers: Infinity War' released, fans are wondering what would happen next. While the world is waiting for its April release, Netizens have already swarmed the micro-blogging site with memes that will crack you up.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2018 10:45 pm
Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Infinity War meme Have you seen the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Who is your favourite superhero? (Source: YouTube)
The trailer of Avengers: Infinity War is out, and it has left Netizens in a daze. Not only is it full of tantalising shots, but it also hints at the death of some superheroes. While fans are still dealing with the shock, others are all set with funny memes to add comedy to the tragedy.

The trailer begins with Gamora explaining in a voiceover the threat the Mad Titan presents and how he wants to demolish half of the universe. This is the first time Avengers are hearing the name, and Tony Stark looks frightened.

From Iron Man’s sassy facial expressions to Captain America’s fierce face while holding Thanos’ fist, there are many high-octane scenes that have grabbed movie buffs’ attention. While one user wrote, “When you don’t have enough female superheroes after 18 movies, the guys are left with no choice but to “Um, actually” each other,” another one tweeted, “It’s even better with captions!” Check out some of these memes.

In case you missed it, watch Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War – Official Trailer here.

 

Who is your favourite superhero from the clan? Let us know in the comments below.

