‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans are comparing Thanos’ face with everything, and it’s hilarious!

One of the most anticipated films of the year Avengers: Infinity War hit the theatres and shattered all records. The film that marked the biggest crossover of all the superheroes (well, most of them) in the Marvel universe showcased how they all teamed up and fought against the great villain Thanos to save the universe. Well, the film is out and most viewers know whether Thanos could find all the Infinity Stones or not.

While superhero buffs expressed their joy or disappointment about the ending of the film, something else too seems to have caught the attention of the viewers on social media — Thanos’ face! Yes, you read that right. People on the Internet are giving a lot of thought to Thanos’ face and comparing it to — well, anything and everything. In case you are thinking that it’s just a joke, let us assure you that it’s not.

One user tweeted, “Thanos looks like Bruce Willis after getting stung by 1000 bees,” and another one wrote that he “looks like a big, ugly, purple, John Cena.” And if comparing him to living beings (far from who he actually is), was not enough, even inanimate objects were likened to his face. “Infinity war was amazing but why Thanos look like a grape in the sun slowly turning into a raisin combined with the love child of Grimace and Rick Harrison.”

Here are some other funny tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

I’m still thinking about the time @SingMyBlu said Thanos looks like a California Raisin smh pic.twitter.com/wCXgLNkcaM — Tai Trillmonger (@taigooden) May 1, 2018

Thanos looks like Bruce Willis after getting stung by 1000 bees pic.twitter.com/ZEaSFTy8Ky — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 30, 2018

why Thanos chin look like the back of a Yeezy pic.twitter.com/yu4nJWuNgL — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) May 1, 2018

This is NOT an Infinity War spoiler but can someone tell me why Thanos looks like a big, ugly, purple, John Cena? pic.twitter.com/EDtTC76Xdr — cracked eggshell (@allllysun) April 30, 2018

Just saw Infinity War. Why does Thanos look like he drives a Ford F-150??? — 6lack Star (@Jaywop6) April 27, 2018

Infinity war was amazing but why thanos look like a grape in the sun slowly turning into a raisin combined with the love child of Grimace and Rick Harrison pic.twitter.com/VbRfJGphIb — Captain Jett 🇺🇲 (@CaptainJett12) April 29, 2018

I really liked Avengers Infinity War because Thanos looks like Stone Cold Steve Austin pic.twitter.com/YwbV7LENyl — NOT SAD (@FranChang97) April 27, 2018

Thanos looks like Kurt Angle pic.twitter.com/ckn32Xpu26 — Champurrado Papí (@TheLamadrid) April 29, 2018

What did you think of these comparisons? Tell us in the comments below.

