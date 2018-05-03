Follow Us:
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ fans are comparing Thanos’ face with everything, and it’s hilarious!

'Avengers: Infinity War' is out, and superhero buffs have expressed their joy or disappointment over the ending of the film. However, something else too seems to have caught the attention of viewers — Thanos' face!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 3, 2018 4:58:57 pm
avengers, infinity war, infinity war memes, avengers infinity war memes and jokes, thanos memes, indian express, indian express news Who can forget Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War? His face seems to have caught much attention on social media. (Source: YouTube)
One of the most anticipated films of the year Avengers: Infinity War hit the theatres and shattered all records. The film that marked the biggest crossover of all the superheroes (well, most of them) in the Marvel universe showcased how they all teamed up and fought against the great villain Thanos to save the universe. Well, the film is out and most viewers know whether Thanos could find all the Infinity Stones or not.

While superhero buffs expressed their joy or disappointment about the ending of the film, something else too seems to have caught the attention of the viewers on social media — Thanos’ face! Yes, you read that right. People on the Internet are giving a lot of thought to Thanos’ face and comparing it to — well, anything and everything. In case you are thinking that it’s just a joke, let us assure you that it’s not.

One user tweeted, “Thanos looks like Bruce Willis after getting stung by 1000 bees,” and another one wrote that he “looks like a big, ugly, purple, John Cena.” And if comparing him to living beings (far from who he actually is), was not enough, even inanimate objects were likened to his face. “Infinity war was amazing but why Thanos look like a grape in the sun slowly turning into a raisin combined with the love child of Grimace and Rick Harrison.”

Here are some other funny tweets doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

What did you think of these comparisons? Tell us in the comments below.

