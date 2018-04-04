Waiting for Avengers: Infinity War spoilers? The Russo brothers urge fans to do the impossible

Are you ready for Avengers: Infinity War spoiler. (Source: File Photo) Are you ready for Avengers: Infinity War spoiler. (Source: File Photo)

The Easter eggs of Avengers: Infinity War are the “biggest” secrets right now that the Marvel Studios is trying to protect from none other than “the greatest fans in the world”. As the next instalment of the Avengers series is soon hit the screens, the memes and parody videos have already become a hit on the Internet. But now that the countdown to the movie has begun, Marvel Studios is trying hard that no spoilers are leaked. To address this issue, sibling film-makers Joe and Anthony Russo have penned a special note for fans. The Russo Brothers tweeted out a letter urging fans to keep all the Avengers’ secrets, because “Thanos Demands Your Silence”.

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy”, the duo wrote in a letter that was tweeted out.

Read the full letter here.

Replying to the tweet, Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man in the Marvel films Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, jokingly said, “This letter was originally addressed to me”. Check some of the other fun reactions — from being faux scared to playing on the Thanos Demands joke – to the letter here.

This letter was originally addressed to me 😂 http://t.co/qmVQUqH6Fd — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) April 3, 2018

This means you can kiss some of your Favorite Marvel superheroes goodbye. #InfinityWar http://t.co/iG1j5O0o3H — Anthony Quintano (@AnthonyQuintano) April 3, 2018

i would listen but you ended it with #ThanosDemandsYourSilence but i ain’t listening to a purple plum who could possibly kill my faves but go off i guess http://t.co/v1tIaulFgX — nae!!!! (@starkastically) April 3, 2018

Spoilers/people getting mad about them are gonna be at an all time high when Infinity War drops. 😂 — Aaron (@abake6) April 3, 2018

If #InfinityWar ends in the “snap” (which I hope it does), the reaction from the general public and comic fans will basically be: pic.twitter.com/0PKAgGp2Sz — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) April 3, 2018

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence is about to have Tom Holland locked in a dark padded room for at least 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/szngxIoroR — Ok and? (@okandthenyou) April 3, 2018

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence so stop posting every inch of new footage and let everyone go into this insanely hyped wonderful movie with as little knowledge as possible. — Sage Terrence @C2E2 (@NewTSage) April 3, 2018

Meanwhile Tom Holland #ThanosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/M6JSsj36CM — Stef is not ready for Infinity War -22 (@mamaarvel) April 3, 2018

Tom Holland’s reaction when the @Russo_Brothers and rest of the cast turn to him 😂😂#ThanosDemandsYourSilence pic.twitter.com/YSDBJzlGbh — King J’Challa 👑 (@jonah_markenzie) April 3, 2018

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence is 100% aimed at Tom and Mark, fans will probs do a better job at keeping secrets than them pic.twitter.com/XEUaFOstLM — cat (@countrymusiccat) April 3, 2018

Are you ready for the spoilers?

