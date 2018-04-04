Presents Latest News

Waiting for Avengers: Infinity War spoilers? The Russo brothers urge fans to do the impossible

Avengers: Infinity War will begin their press tour soon, so director brothers Anthony and Joe Russo asked fans to not spill the spoilers until the movie is fully released, because "Thanos Demands Your Silence".

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2018 7:58:02 pm
Avengers Infinity War, Avengers, Avengers Infinity War spoiler, Anthony and Joe Russo, director russo brothers, russo brothers letter, russo brother twitter, Tom Holland, indian express Are you ready for Avengers: Infinity War spoiler. (Source: File Photo)
The Easter eggs of Avengers: Infinity War are the “biggest” secrets right now that the Marvel Studios is trying to protect from none other than “the greatest fans in the world”. As the next instalment of the Avengers series is soon hit the screens, the memes and parody videos have already become a hit on the Internet. But now that the countdown to the movie has begun, Marvel Studios is trying hard that no spoilers are leaked. To address this issue, sibling film-makers Joe and Anthony Russo have penned a special note for fans. The Russo Brothers tweeted out a letter urging fans to keep all the Avengers’ secrets, because “Thanos Demands Your Silence”.

“We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy”, the duo wrote in a letter that was tweeted out.

Read the full letter here.

Replying to the tweet, Tom Holland, who played Spider-Man in the Marvel films Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, jokingly said, “This letter was originally addressed to me”. Check some of the other fun reactions — from being faux scared to playing on the Thanos Demands joke – to the letter here.

Are you ready for the spoilers?

