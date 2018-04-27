‘Avengers: Infinity War’ SPOILER ALERT! Twitterati seek therapists after ‘FINAL’ battle

During the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War the producers used a lot of expressions such as “the end”, “culmination of everything”, “it all ends here”, “final battle” and so on. However, fans must have considered these “signs” as one of the marketing techniques that generally producers use to create a buzz around the movie, and why not! It is Avengers – touted as the ultimate superhero movie. Ever since Marvel Studios released the trailer of the now released Infinity War, the excitement has known no bounds, and the movie opened to full theatres. With a mammoth star cast of 67 prime characters, speculation was rife – who will die? Who will win? What will happen?!!!!
No sooner than the Avengers: Infinity War was out in the theatres, social media was buzzing with reactions and spoilers. Now, don’t worry, we’re not giving out any spoilers as yet, but you’ve got to see some of the reactions, and since many of them are now looking for therapists to deal with the climax… we can’t even wait!
And since you can’t escape any Avengers talk, unless you sign out from social media, we’ll make it easy and give you some of the reactions to the movie without spoiling it for you.
Me Before Infinity War vs. Me After Infinity War #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/anazTxXCQ9
— Gabrielle Harris (@reneesday) April 27, 2018
Mood after #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/nhmbnfptcx
— GM (@Found_Jay) April 27, 2018
Me after walking out of #AvengersInfinityWar… pic.twitter.com/J54UoOjjLd
— Dened Rey (@Hajabeg) April 27, 2018
Seeing this outside the theater before watching #AvengersInfinityWar was perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/y2FkSXctNa
— Jello-Shot (@Jelloshot93) April 27, 2018
me throughout the whole #AvengersInfinityWar movie… pic.twitter.com/AmAM2fpXGH
— ً (@strwbryacai) April 27, 2018
AFTER #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Qh7Tv8u7Wr
— HMK (@HMKilla) April 27, 2018
This movie has left people emotionally unstable. 😐 #AvengersInfinityWar
— COOPER (@RLC_3) April 27, 2018
WHAT IS THIS ENDING INFINITY WAR?!
WHAT THE HELL IS THIS ENDING! #AVENGERSINFINITYWAR
#AvengersInfinityWar interval – This feels like a top tamil heroes Movie. So much shouting and whistles. Audience are Just loving it.
— Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) April 27, 2018
“Did you like the ending?”
“Did anyone die?”
“Did antman and hawkeye team up again?”#AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/WxE5IgG0ZI
— andy notyourdad (@CKSV_) April 27, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War. SEE IT. All I can say is: HOLY CRAP. PS – I am here for emotional support if anyone needs it after seeing the movie. #Avengers #InfinityWar #AvengersInfinityWar #Marvel
— Kimberly Smalley (@Kimlette823) April 27, 2018
Me after seeing #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/05mcdwtykf
— Bobby (@NoOne_lmportant) April 27, 2018
Is there a hashtag for people who have seen #infinitywarspoilers yet?? Because none of my friends have and I need to talk about it!#needafriend #AvengersInfinityWar #Avengers #InfinityWarEvent #Thanos #haaalp #Marvel #ThanosDemandsYourSilence
— CJ (@CJclass09) April 27, 2018
All these years of talk about how Marvel movies don’t take risks (sometimes for fair reason) and Marvel just took maybe the biggest fucking risk in any big budget blockbuster we’ve ever seen#AvengersInfinityWar
— Luke Charles (@WakandaFist) April 27, 2018
I’m speechless… #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/oyH2gRlJcS
— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) April 27, 2018
Me getting home after watching #AvengersInfinityWar … pic.twitter.com/xDJCfc1jxz
— STEEL🗯 (@SuperheroSteel) April 27, 2018
i still don’t know what to think about what i just watched #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/azfqZYiy7n
— rae (@actuallymel__) April 27, 2018
tag yourself, I’m still in “shock” #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Pbb7W9TFdc
— Anthony (@anthonythat) April 27, 2018
SOMEONE IN MY CITY ACTUALLY PASSED OUT AND NEEDED EMS BECAUSE OF THE ENDING OF #AvengersInfinityWar
— SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) April 27, 2018
Yo. @MarvelStudios @Russo_Brothers You guys are wild…
Wow.#InfinityWars #AvengersInfinityWar
— Aaron Mercer (@RealAaronMercer) April 27, 2018
I was not ready for that at all. Epic. #AvengersInfinityWar
— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) April 27, 2018
I feel personally victimized by #AvengersInfinityWar #hurt
— mår (@marianna_hr) April 27, 2018
I NEED ANOTHER MOVIE TOMORROW PLEASE!
— Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) April 27, 2018
That was the ballsiest ending I’ve ever seen…to anything…ever. #AvengersInfinityWar
— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 27, 2018
Just got back from seeing #AvengersInfinityWar and honestly…. don’t talk to me for a bit pic.twitter.com/ZCMtNyQd0m
— gayoncé (@MattDckns) April 27, 2018
Me after watching Infinity War #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/DoaGVSQEFh
— Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) April 27, 2018
