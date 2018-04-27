Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ SPOILER ALERT! Twitterati seek therapists after ‘FINAL’ battle

Avengers: Infinity War released today and social media is flooded with reactions! No matter how much you want to avoid it, you can't escape them, so why not check out the chatter out there.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2018 12:02:19 pm
Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Infinity War spoilers, Infinity War memes, Infinity War release, Infinity War release, Avengers Infinity War spoiler tweets, Avengers infinity war release reactions, Indian express, indian express trending news Avengers: Infinity War is here! Are you ready? (Source: Avengers Infinity War trailer/YouTube)
During the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War the producers used a lot of expressions such as “the end”, “culmination of everything”, “it all ends here”, “final battle” and so on. However, fans must have considered these “signs” as one of the marketing techniques that generally producers use to create a buzz around the movie, and why not! It is Avengers – touted as the ultimate superhero movie. Ever since Marvel Studios released the trailer of the now released Infinity War, the excitement has known no bounds, and the movie opened to full theatres. With a mammoth star cast of 67 prime characters, speculation was rife – who will die? Who will win? What will happen?!!!!

No sooner than the Avengers: Infinity War was out in the theatres, social media was buzzing with reactions and spoilers. Now, don’t worry, we’re not giving out any spoilers as yet, but you’ve got to see some of the reactions, and since many of them are now looking for therapists to deal with the climax… we can’t even wait!

And since you can’t escape any Avengers talk, unless you sign out from social media, we’ll make it easy and give you some of the reactions to the movie without spoiling it for you.

Have you watched Avengers: Infinity War yet?! If you have, then tweet out to us @ietrending and tell us what you thought of it.

