‘Avengers: Infinity War’ SPOILER ALERT! Twitterati seek therapists after ‘FINAL’ battle

During the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War the producers used a lot of expressions such as “the end”, “culmination of everything”, “it all ends here”, “final battle” and so on. However, fans must have considered these “signs” as one of the marketing techniques that generally producers use to create a buzz around the movie, and why not! It is Avengers – touted as the ultimate superhero movie. Ever since Marvel Studios released the trailer of the now released Infinity War, the excitement has known no bounds, and the movie opened to full theatres. With a mammoth star cast of 67 prime characters, speculation was rife – who will die? Who will win? What will happen?!!!!

No sooner than the Avengers: Infinity War was out in the theatres, social media was buzzing with reactions and spoilers. Now, don’t worry, we’re not giving out any spoilers as yet, but you’ve got to see some of the reactions, and since many of them are now looking for therapists to deal with the climax… we can’t even wait!

And since you can’t escape any Avengers talk, unless you sign out from social media, we’ll make it easy and give you some of the reactions to the movie without spoiling it for you.

Me Before Infinity War vs. Me After Infinity War #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/anazTxXCQ9 — Gabrielle Harris (@reneesday) April 27, 2018

Seeing this outside the theater before watching #AvengersInfinityWar was perfect 😂 pic.twitter.com/y2FkSXctNa — Jello-Shot (@Jelloshot93) April 27, 2018

This movie has left people emotionally unstable. 😐 #AvengersInfinityWar — COOPER (@RLC_3) April 27, 2018

That was the ballsiest ending I’ve ever seen…to anything…ever. #AvengersInfinityWar — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 27, 2018

Just got back from seeing #AvengersInfinityWar and honestly…. don’t talk to me for a bit pic.twitter.com/ZCMtNyQd0m — gayoncé (@MattDckns) April 27, 2018

Me after watching Infinity War #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/DoaGVSQEFh — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) April 27, 2018

