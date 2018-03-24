Is ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ the most ambitious crossover? Twitterati say no with memes of other epic crossovers

These tweets prove Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the most ambitious crossover in history. (Source: Nikhil Madhamshettiwar/Twitter) These tweets prove Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the most ambitious crossover in history. (Source: Nikhil Madhamshettiwar/Twitter)

Ever since Marvel Studios released the Avengers: Infinity War trailer earlier last week, movie buffs and comic fans have lost their calm. With most of the biggest superhero characters coming together, the excitement around the film is unfathomable. While many are happy that the film included the cast of Black Panther, others were sad that Wonder Woman was left out. Many such inferences have led to funny witticisms across social media platforms. And as memes and jokes highlighting famous characters flooded Twitter, many couldn’t ignore the fact that it is the most iconic amalgamation of most of the Marvel movies.

Recently, in an interview, Chris Hemsworth aka Thor revealed that Infinity War will have 76 characters, which is an insanely huge number. Not just fans, but even Marvel Studios then went on to say how it is the greatest or the most ambitious crossover in history with characters from more than 20 movies coming together! As spoof videos of the trailer dominated the virtual world, people couldn’t stop coming up with memes of their own “historic crossovers”.

Challenging Marvel, social media users have started a battle to present their greatest crossover in the history on the micro-blogging site, and it’s simply amazing. What’s more, celebrities, including Paris Hilton, took part in it by posting hilarious tweets.

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/4rxIDOccu6 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 23, 2018

Sample some more reactions here:

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/QrvrRAyZgw — LuisPas (@Luis_pastor) March 21, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in century” Me: pic.twitter.com/mO4edSPUZ4 — hot vs cute monsta x (@hotvscute_mx) March 23, 2018

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’

Me: pic.twitter.com/nljejxwaQM — Ice (@IceSeason101) March 20, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover project of all time. Me: pic.twitter.com/2LLwtMHIsZ — Scott A.W. Brown (@Scott_AW_Brown) March 21, 2018

marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” me: excuse me but-… pic.twitter.com/CUEVs27NYv — lia | waiting on the grim reaper to come & get me. (@rxmansblood) March 21, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history”.

Me: pic.twitter.com/c6l2xiUNDc — Scolopendragón (@scolopendragon) March 24, 2018

Marvel: Infinity war is the most ambitious crossover event in the history. Me: 😂😂#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/lwrZpRlfBS — No One (@Thisweirdlyf) March 24, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/xzxIZLMxWf — Maria Sara (@Amevrica) March 24, 2018

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’ Me: pic.twitter.com/qUNkIWpMSK — Aoife de Faoite (@DeadlyDeFaoch) March 24, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/wmsDu7MYMM — c.c. ✨ (@random_camo) March 24, 2018

Love them? Wait until you check out the Indian versions of historic crossovers. Giving a desi twist to any hit thing is desi trolls’ knack, and this one is surely on point! Check out some tweets here.

Marvel – Infinity War is the biggest crossover in history Me – pic.twitter.com/UCZ231DzYB — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Ummm… pic.twitter.com/cL7SxRkOWL — Nikhil Madhamshettiwar (@nikhilmadham) March 24, 2018

Marvel: ‘Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history’ Me: pic.twitter.com/WmBUblz6Do — ARORA SAHAB (@SirArora) March 24, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Me: pic.twitter.com/sTaUiln98b — Antisocial Optimist (@Anshulsaid) March 24, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Me: pic.twitter.com/AnxrhhUlXx — L U D O_🎲 (@logical_ludo) March 24, 2018

Marvel: Infinity war is the biggest crossover in the history.

Me: pic.twitter.com/vpsnuGQZJu — Why So Shreyas? (@planetcaravan12) March 23, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/DPw9MfEk0X — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) March 22, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history. Me: pic.twitter.com/CwRV8qktLy — Wajahat | وجاہت (@LaughingBudhhu_) March 21, 2018

Most ambitious crossover ever… pic.twitter.com/IBA6feGQ0F — ratish nair (@ratya) March 23, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/rzP8xgOmvu — Gnocchi Santa Cruz (@AkriPasta) March 20, 2018

Marvel: Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover in history. My grandmother: pic.twitter.com/wlDMgQZ0PS — RishilTalks (@rishiltalks) March 24, 2018

Hilarious, isn’t it? What do you think is the most ambitious crossover in history? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

