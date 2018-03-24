Presents Latest News

Is ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ the most ambitious crossover? Twitterati say no with memes of other epic crossovers

As spoof videos of the 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer are dominating the virtual world, people can't stop coming up with memes of their very own "historic crossover" to challenge Marvel.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2018 5:47 pm
Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Infinity War memes, infinity wars memes, infinity wars crossover memes viral news, indian express These tweets prove Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the most ambitious crossover in history. (Source: Nikhil Madhamshettiwar/Twitter)
Ever since Marvel Studios released the Avengers: Infinity War trailer earlier last week, movie buffs and comic fans have lost their calm. With most of the biggest superhero characters coming together, the excitement around the film is unfathomable. While many are happy that the film included the cast of Black Panther, others were sad that Wonder Woman was left out. Many such inferences have led to funny witticisms across social media platforms. And as memes and jokes highlighting famous characters flooded Twitter, many couldn’t ignore the fact that it is the most iconic amalgamation of most of the Marvel movies.

Recently, in an interview, Chris Hemsworth aka Thor revealed that Infinity War will have 76 characters, which is an insanely huge number. Not just fans, but even Marvel Studios then went on to say how it is the greatest or the most ambitious crossover in history with characters from more than 20 movies coming together! As spoof videos of the trailer dominated the virtual world, people couldn’t stop coming up with memes of their own “historic crossovers”.

Challenging Marvel, social media users have started a battle to present their greatest crossover in the history on the micro-blogging site, and it’s simply amazing. What’s more, celebrities, including Paris Hilton, took part in it by posting hilarious tweets.

Sample some more reactions here:

Love them? Wait until you check out the Indian versions of historic crossovers. Giving a desi twist to any hit thing is desi trolls’ knack, and this one is surely on point! Check out some tweets here.

Hilarious, isn’t it? What do you think is the most ambitious crossover in history? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

